Sinn Fein motion demanding compulsory licencing of Belfast bonfires fails

Sinn Fein planned to introduce strict regulations on bonfires

The party said it had brought tonight’s motion before Belfast City Council in response to increasing numbers of “monster” bonfires in the city.

The scheme would have required a constituted organisation to ask permission to hold a bonfire on council property, and a risk assessment would be drawn up with the PSNI, fire brigade and council.

It would also require public liability insurance, an event management plan, and public consultation with residents.

Prior to the meeting getting underway tonight, Sinn Fein councillor Ciaran Beattie said his party (which is the biggest on the council with a total of 18 seats) had been contacted by unionist residents throughout the city who feel “abandoned”.

He said he was “disappointed” that the Alliance Party had signalled it was not supporting the motion, and voiced surprise that the Green Party had so far abstained on the matter at committee level.

However PUP councillor John Kyle described the Sinn Fein analysis as “a very inaccurate and skewed and dishonest picture” of the current situation.

“It is unenforceable,” he said of the proposals. “It is an attempt to undermine unionist and loyalist culture. It is Sinn Fein being provocative and causing trouble.

“We are asking for community engagement.”

Former Belfast UUP councillor Chris McGimpsey told BBC Talkback: “I think most unionists will believe this is simply having another go – poke the Prods in the eye – make things more difficult and stir things up.”

Green Party deputy leader councillor Mal O’Hara said his party supports “a transition” away from bonfires to beacons on council sites, saying the five Executive parties have repeatedly failed to “deliver a way forward on bonfires”.

When it came down to a vote, the SDLP backed the Sinn Fein motion.

However, they were outnumbered by councillors who instead chose to vote through an Alliance amendment, ordering council officers to review the entire 2021 bonfire season and write to the Stormont Executive asking for an action plan.

The Alliance amendment was backed by the DUP, UUP, PUP and Green Party, and passed by 33 votes to 26.

