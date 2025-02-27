Sir Winston Churchill challenged over independence of BBC (1955)

“I believe it would be a shocking thing to have the debates in this House forestalled time after time by the expression of opinion of pen and responsibilities of Members of Parliament,” declared the Prime Minister, Sir Winston Churchill at Westminster during this week in 1955.

Sir Winston had been asked why the government had informed the BBC that a debate on defence would take place in the House of Commons during the week ending Friday, March 4, before announcing that business to the House itself.

The Prime Minister said that in accordance with the practice which had existed by agreement between the BBC and the major political parties for a number of years, the BBC avoided broadcasting discussions on an issue when it was to be debated in Parliament within a fortnight.

“The government is, therefore, prepared,” Sir Winston continued, “to give what information it can if inquiries are made by the BBC about the likelihood of a debate on a particular subject. When a representative of the BBC inquired, he was, accordingly, told that a debate is to be expected next week, as reasonably might have been foreseen since in past years debate has usually followed about 12 days after the publication of the White Paper on defence.”

One of the earliest News Letter editions dating to March 1749. Picture: News Letter archives/Darryl Armitage

Mr W N Warbey (Labour, Broxtowe) then said: “Surely it is highly improper that, an outside organisation should be acquainted with the business of this House before MPs are. Is not this rule ultra vires, because it can only be operated for the 14 days by infringing the rights of members? Would it not be more sensible to cut it down to a period of two or three days, which might be reasonable?”

Sir Winston replied: “No, sir. I think it will be found in the long interest of the House of Commons to preserve the practice which has been observed for a very considerable time.”

Mr J Grimond (Labour, Orkney and Shetland) remarked: “Would you not reconsider this matter and could it not be left to the good sense of the BBC to exercise their discretion?”

Sir Winston answered: “No, sir. As far as I am concerned I will never reconsider it.”

Mr E Shinwell (Labour, Easington) asked: “Surely, while obviously discretion must be exercised in debates and discussions of this kind on the radio where industrial disputes are involved, where merely political issues are involved there can be no objection?”

The Prime Minister replied: “On the contrary, I have always attached, great importance to Parliament and the House of Commons, and I am quite sure that the bringing on of exciting debates in this last new robot organisation, of television and BBC broadcasts, and all that timed to take place before a debate in this House, might have very deleterious effects upon our general interests.”

Mr Shinwell further asked the Prime Minister: “Does not what you have said mean just this, that the BBC is not an independent authority but is subject to the will of the government?”

Sir Winston replied: “No. It is, not a question of the will of the government. It is an arrangement which was reached after a good deal of thought between the leaders of both parties and people in them. It is easy to turn against this arrangement on any particular occasion, but, honestly, I think the House would be well advised to stay where they are before they yield a good deal of the significance and dignity of the House.”

M F Gordon Walker (Labour, Smethwick) asked if the Prime Minister would take steps to apply this principle to commercial television when it began broadcasting.

Sir Winston said: “I certainly think it should be the same all round.”

Mr Geoffrey de Freitas, Labour MP for Lincoln, said later that he had put down the following Parliamentary question for the coming Monday: “To ask the Prime, Minister whether he will introduce legislation to prevent the commercial television operators holding discussions on political matters which are likely to be debated within the next fortnight in Parliament under circumstances in which the government prevents the BBC holding such discussions.”

In an editorial comment published by the News Letter the following under the headline Parliament and BBC, the News Letter opined: “Sir Winston Churchill is already established as one of the foremost characters in, and most staunch upholders of, the British Parliamentary tradition. It is, therefore, not surprising that he should be opposed to any alteration in the agreement existing between the BBC and the main political parties that discussions will not be broadcast on an issue to be debated in Parliament within a fortnight's time.

“While the free dissemination of opinions is of the very stuff of democracy and it is questionable whether any harm is done to the prerogatives of Parliament by discussions on the radio, it must be remembered that this is the dawn of the television age.

“We do not wish to see comparative nonentities, who might appear to be devoid of any real ability or intellectual capacity, built up into “stars” - on whose utterances the less-informed sections of the public would hang avidly - purely because of their adaptability to the new medium.

“It was probably this aspect that evoked such strong words from Sir Winston. He believed that it would be “a shocking thing to have the debates in this House forestalled time after time by the expression of opinion of persons who have not the status and responsibilities of Members of Parliament”.

“Concern at the potential power of television personalities to influence public opinion seems to lurk behind these determined words. The serious minded cannot afford to be complacent about the effect of television on political life.

“This new medium, rather like atomic power, has great potentialities for both good and ill; it must be used sensibly and without emotion.

“Although we are opposed to any form of censorship, we hope that Sir Winston's warnings will be heeded and that the full implications of television will be studied and understood.

“Of recent years, the public has shown itself far too willing to accept what has been “planned by authority”, and this flabby thinking could lead to a subtle form of dictatorship which, once established, would be hard to remove.”