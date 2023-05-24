Teenage hooligans mar historic football occasion as they invade city pitch (1963)

One spectator was arrested after the match had ended and the police stated yesterday that he would appear in court. Another was given first-aid treatment for a head injury suffered during half-time in the match.

Two Distillery players – Stanley Gregg and Phil Scott – were severely kicked by spectators as they ran the gauntlet when the final whistle was sounded. Gregg had to be carried to the dressing rooms.

Both goalkeepers – Jack Kennedy of Distillery and Bobby Irvine of Linfield complained of small missiles having been thrown in their direction during the game.

Linfield FC from the 1960s

The News Letter reported that the first real sign of trouble came at half-time, but peace was restored by the police without them having to resort to the use of their batons.

They produced them, however, when the pitch was invaded at the close.

“The fights were of very short duration, but that was due,” noted the News Letter's correspondent who attended the match, “to the quick and determined action of the police on each occasion.”

They added: “It is usual for the more fanatical supporters of teams to assemble at the rear of the oppositions goal, and then at the interval trespass on the playing area and walk the length of the pitch to the other goal in readiness for the second half turnaround.”

The continued: “In the course of the switch at Grosvenor Park several hundred youths were seen moving from one end to the other. Most of them, though truculent, were orderly, but a few became involved in a brawl near the centre of the field and towards the unreserved covered accommodation.

“As some ran others gave chase and kicked at them. About half a dozen fell to the ground in a heap.

“Policemen who had been mustered at the players’ entrance raced across the pitch, but another who had dashed from the direction of one of the goals was first on the scene. Asking no questions he went in with both fists flying and aimed blows at ‘friend and foe’ alike. He dealt so effectively with the situation that the reinforcements had nothing much more to do than carry out a mopping-up operation.”

Both sections went their way. When the Linfield contingent reached their objective they took possession of a Distillery banner which they set fire to it in the goal area. Others proceeded to tie a Union Jack to one of the posts.

By the time the players reappeared there were still about 100 people around the goal.

The referee - Arthur Holland, who was to be in charge of the European Cup final at Wembley - took the Union Jack from the post, and intimated that he would have no option but to abandon the game if the crowd did not disperse.

Under pressure from the police the trespassers climbed the perimeter wall and squeezed themselves on to the already packed terracing.

The police were now at the ready for any eventuality and immediately the game ended they formed a cordon across the pitch to cut off an expected invasion by some of those who had been behind the Distillery goal for the second half. And as though to show that they were in a no-nonsense mood batons were produced by the policemen.

When it seemed as though peace had been finally restored the police had to go into action again to quieten a few trouble-makers who had moved from the pitch into the stand. In response to calls from Distillery supporters, George White, the captain, and his colleagues appeared with the Gibson Cup, which had been handed over a few minutes earlier in the boardroom by Mr Andy Smyth, president of the Irish League.