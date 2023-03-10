Black is the luckiest colour to wear to the Oscars, followed by gold then white.

Giorgio Armani and Valentino are the luckiest designers to wear to the Academy Awards.

With official final voting now closed for the 2023 ceremony, fashion experts at Dalston Mill Fabrics have looked at which dresses could favor the nominated actresses on the night.

Frances McDormand wins big at the Oscars in 2021 wearing a black Valentino dress

Experts have pointed at Everything Everywhere All At Once and The Banshees of Inisherin as the favourites, but with the right outfit, a little bit of luck could lead to big wins on the night.

The research conducted by fabric experts Dalston Mill Fabrics analysed every dress or outfit worn by each winner of a ‘Best Actress’ and ‘Best Supporting Actress’ Academy Award in recorded history, to establish whether the colour and designer of a dress can affect the chances of taking home an Oscar.

The research revealed that black is the luckiest colour to wear to the Academy Awards.

Wearing black could increase the chances of winning an Oscar by almost a third, as 32% of ‘Best Actress’ and ‘Best Supporting Actress’ category winners have dressed in black to accept their awards in history.

Noteworthy examples include Cher’s iconic sheer 1988 Bob Mackie gown and Frances McDormand’s 2021 black Valentino dress.

Designers Giorgio Armani and Valentino rank as the joint luckiest fashion houses to wear on the red carpet, so pair these with the colour black for the luckiest dresses to increase nominee's chances of taking home an Academy Award.

The study revealed that 13% of female winners in recorded history wore a variation of the colour gold, making it the second luckiest colour to wear to the Academy Awards.

For instance, recent success stories include Emma Stone, who took home the ‘Best Actress’ award for La La Land in 2017 while dressed in a gold Givenchy Haute Couture design.

Gold is currently the luckiest colour to wear to the Academy Awards in the 21st century, with 20% of leading female winners wearing gold as opposed to 14% choosing black.

With 12% of winners wearing the colour, the third-luckiest colour to wear to the Academy Awards is white.

Most notably, Audrey Hepburn famously referred to the gown she wore to collect her first ‘Best Actress’ award in 1954 as her “lucky dress” - a white Givenchy gown adapted from her Roman Holiday costume.

The fourth luckiest colour to wear to the Oscars is blue, with 11% of all past winners wearing the colour, and green ranks fifth, with 9%.

The research also revealed the luckiest fashion designers to wear to the Oscars. Giorgio Armani and Valentino share the crown as the joint luckiest fashion houses, with 7% of Oscar winners in history having worn Armani and Valentino whilst collecting their Academy Awards.