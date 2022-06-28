THE FULL LIST: All 18 of the Twelfth of July venues across Northern Ireland announced for 2022 as Orange Order hails return to full-scale extravaganza

Belfast and Armagh will each host large Twelfth of July demonstrations as the Orange Institution returns to its traditional celebrations this year, after two years of low-key events due to the pandemic.

In a statement today, the order estimated about 600 bands will be on the march on the day.

It said: “Preparations are at an advanced stage for the biggest day in the parading calendar, with upwards of an estimated half-a-million people expected to participate or spectate in what is widely regarded as one of the largest annual festivals in Europe.

An Orange Order member pictured during the 2019 celebrations - the last year there was a proper, full-scale Twelfth

“The traditional sight and sound of Lambeg drums will add to the festivities in Armagh, which will be featuring in a live television broadcast by GB News.

“A large Scottish contingent is expected in Belfast, as the city hosts the longest Twelfth parade on the day, with participants walking over six miles to the field.”

The capital city and Ballymena are the only venues where Twelfth demonstrations occur annually.

The order added: “Other sizeable parades will take place [this year] in Enniskillen (Fermanagh), Castlecaulfield (Tyrone), Limavady (Londonderry) and Newry (Down).”

The Twelfth demonstrations will follow the traditional Rossnowlagh parade, held in the Co Donegal villabge on Saturday, July 9, this year.

GRAND MASTER’S MESSAGE:

Edward Stevenson, Grand Master of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, said: “In 2020 and 2021 we found alternative ways to mark the Twelfth, firstly with a ‘Twelfth at Home’ and then a ‘Twelfth near Home’, which featured smaller, localised parades.

“While I commend everyone for participating in these initiatives, which were designed to combat the spread of Covid-19, I’m sure we will all be delighted to return to our traditional parades.

“I do not believe there is any other event on these islands that can bring such vast numbers of people onto the streets to enjoy our processions, either by taking part or simply to watch them go by.

“It is a custom which has been maintained for over 200 years, passed through generations, and will continue to be upheld for many years to come.

“We continue to welcome an increasing number of international visitors to our celebrations who are keen to experience first-hand the spectacle of the biggest day in the parading calendar.

“High calibre music provided by some of the finest marching bands will only add to the festival atmosphere.

“We look forward to another glorious Twelfth.”

Mr Stevenson will be in attendance at the Bushmills demonstration.

...AND HERE THEY ARE:

The 18 demonstrations of 2022 will be held at:

Glenarm

Ballymena

Bushmills

Antrim

Cullybackey

Magheragall

Armagh City

Belfast

Ballygowan

Greyabbey

Newry

Ballymartin

Enniskillen

Limavady

Tobermore

Castlecaulfield

Omagh

and Aughnacloy.

