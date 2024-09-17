The News Letter - the world's oldest English language daily newspaper - turns 287 today

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The world’s oldest English language daily newspaper today gets another year older!

The Belfast News Letter has reached the age of 287. It was launched on September 6 1737 in the then calendar, which is equivalent to September 17 in the modern calendar that we use today.

As we reported on Saturday, there are a small number of English language weekly newspapers that are older, and there are three older dailies – but they are all foreign language publications, one Italian, and two German.

The Belfast News Letter was founded in 1737 and this first surviving edition above is from 1738

Our longevity means that we have reported now on 11 monarchs, the latest being King Charles III. The first was King George II. We have reported on 58 British heads of government (prime ministers), including the very first, Robert Walpole, was still in Downing Street at the time of our launch. The latest is Sir Keir Starmer.

There have in fact been more than 70 premierships over that time, but this is because several of the prime ministers have held the officer more than once, for example Harold Wilson from 1964 to 1970 and then again from 1974 to 1976.

The News Letter newspaper now offers a wider display of news and information than it has ever done, given that our print edition is now complemented by a website and an app.