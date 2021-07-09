The Twelfth: Times and places where you can catch all the colour, noise and fun
Here is a list of where you can find parades around Northern Ireland on the Twelfth.
CO ANTRIM
l Ahoghill: 11.30am Ahoghill district seven lodges, two bands.
l Antrim: 11.30am Antrim district and Killead district 11 lodges, seven bands.
l Armoy: 11.30am Ballycastle district seven lodges, seven bands.
l Ballyclare: 11.30am Sixmile Water district nine lodges, two bands.
l Ballymena: noon Ballymena district 27 lodges,16 bands.
l Ballymoney: 11.30am Ballymoney district 10 lodges, nine bands.
l Broomhedge: 11.30am Magheragall district nine lodges, eight bands.
l Broughshane: noon Braid district 11 lodges, 11 bands.
l Bushmills: 11am Bushmills district 11 lodges, seven bands.
l Carrickfergus: 11am Carrickfergus district eight lodges, five bands.
l Cloughfern: noon Cloughfern district seven lodges, five bands.
l Cloughmills: 11.30am Cloughmills district nine lodges, four bands.
l Cullybackey: 12.30pm Cullybackey district four lodges, two bands and Lambegs.
l Derriaghy: 11.30am Derriaghy seven lodges, four bands.
l Glenavy: 11.30am Glenavy district nine lodges, four bands.
l Glengormley: 11.30am Carnmoney district five lodges, one band.
l Larne: 11.30am Larne district 19 lodges, nine bands.
l Lisburn: 11.30am Lisburn district 24 lodges, eight bands.
l Maghaberry: 11.30am Ballinderry district six lodges, two bands.
l Portglenone: 11.15am Portglenone district five lodges, three bands.
l Randalstown: 10.30am Randalstown/Staffordstown districts nine lodges, two bands.
l Rasharkin: 11.30am Rasharkin six lodges, five bands.
CO ARMAGH
l Armagh: 11.30am Armagh district 10 lodges, six bands.
l Killylea: 11.30am Killylea 12 lodges, nine bands.
l Loughgall: 11.30am Loughgall district 22 lodges, eight bands and Lambegs.
l Lurgan: 11.30am Lurgan district 19 lodges, four bands.
l Markethill: 11.30am Markethill district 12 lodges, eight bands.
l Newtownhamilton: noon Keady, Newtownhamilton, Bessbrook districts 21 lodges and 13 bands.
l Portadown: 11.30am Portadown 28 lodges, 12 bands and Lambegs.
l Richhill: 11.30am Richhill five lodges, three bands.
l Tandragee: noon Tandragee 21 lodges, five bands, and Lambegs.
BELFAST
l Barnett’s Demesne: county officers and Belfast districts Nos 1, 2, 3, 7/8 29 lodges, 11 bands.
l Ormeau: 11am Ballynafeigh district seven lodges, two bands.
l North Belfast: 11am Belfast district No 4.eight lodges, seven bands.
l East Belfast: 11.30am Ballymacarrett district 26 lodges, 12 bands.
l Sandy Row: 11.30am Sandy Row district 23 lodges, five bands.
l Shankill: 11.30am West Belfast district eight lodges, seven bands.
CO DOWN
l Ballynahinch: 12:30pm Ballynahinch district 11 lodges, nine bands.
l Banbridge: noon Banbridge district 14 lodges, four bands.
l Bangor: 11am Bangor district nine lodges, seven bands.
l Comber: 12:30pm Comber district seven lodges, five bands.
l Dromore: 11.30am Lower Iveagh district 23 lodges, seven bands.
l Dundrum: 11am Castlewellan district seven lodges, four bands.
l Gilford: 11.30am Gilford district seven lodges, one band.
l Hillsborough: noon Hillsborough district nine lodges, two bands.
l Holywood: 11.30am Holywood eight lodges, threre bands.
l Kilkeel: 11.30am Mourne district 15 lodges, 15 bands.
l Killyleagh: noon Lecale distric 15 lodges, six bands.
l Loughbrickland: 10:30am Loughbrickland/Bann Valley districts eight lodges, two bands and Lambegs.
l Magheralin: 11.30am Lower Iveagh West district 13 lodges, three bands.
l Newry: 11.30am Newry district 11 lodges, six bands.
l Newtownards: noon Newtownards district 12 lodges, nine bands.
l Rathfriland: 11am Rathfriland district 15 lodges,13 bands.
l Saintfield: 11am Saintfield district 20 lodges, six bands.
l Upper Ards: various Ards districts 15 lodges.
CO FERMANAGH
l Ballinamallard: noon Ballinamallard, Lisnarick, Churchhill, Garrison districts 20 lodges, eight bands.
l Brookeborough: 11am Brookeborough and Tempo districts 10 lodges, six bands.
l Enniskillen: noon Enniskillen, Lisbellaw and Glenawley districts 22 lodges, 11 bands.
l Kesh: noon Pettigo district eight lodges, seven bands.
l Magheraveely: 11.30am Newtownbutler district 11 lodges, eight bands.
l Maguiresbridge: noon Maguiresbridge, Lisnaskea, Kinawley districts 14 lodges, eight bands.
l Monea: noon Magheraboy district four lodges, one band.
CO LONDONDERRY
l Ballyronan: 11:30am Ballyronan six lodges, five bands.
l Coleraine: 11:30am Coleraine district 12 lodges, nine bands.
l Garvagh: 11:30am Garvagh district 10 lodges, eight bands.
l Kilrea: 11am Kilrea district five lodges, four bands.
l Limavady: 11:30am Limavady district 15 lodges, 10 bands.
l Macosquin: 11am Macosquin district six lodges, four bands.
l Maghera: noon Castledawson district 10 lodges, seven bands.
l Magherafelt: 11:30am Magherafelt district 10 lodges, eight bands.
l Moneymore: 11:30am Moneymore district seven lodges, seven bands.
l Tamlaght O’Crilly/Innisrush: 11.15am Tamlaght O’Crilly district seven lodges and bands.
l Tobermore: 11:30am Tobermore district three lodges, one band.
CITY of LONDONDERRY
l Claudy: noon Cumber Claudy district three lodges, three bands.
l Londonderry: Fountain estate noon City of Londonderry No 1/City of Londonderry, No 4 districts seven lodges, three bands.
l Londonderry – Waterside area: 11.45am City of Londonderry district No. 5 seven lodges, five bands.
CO TYRONE
l Artigarvan: 9:30am Strabane district seven lodges, four bands.
l Aughnacloy: 12:30pm Annahoe district 13 lodges, 11 bands.
l Castlecaulfield: 12:30pm Castlecaulfield district six lodges, five bands.
l Castlederg: 11:15am Killen district 11 lodges, eight bands.
l Coagh: noon Coagh district seven lodges, four bands.
l Cookstown: 11:30am Cookstown district 13 lodges, 12 bands.
l Dungannon: noon Killyman district 17 lodges, seven bands.
l Dyan: 11:30am Benburb district six lodges, five bands.
l Fivemiletown: 12:45pm Fivemiletown district six lodges, one band.
l Newtownstewart: 12:30pm Newtownstewart district nine lodges, five bands.
l Omagh: 12:30pm Omagh district 13 lodges, 10 bands.
l Pomeroy: 12:45pm Pomeroy district six lodges, five bands.
l Sandholes: 12:30pm Stewartstown district 11 lodges, seven bands.
l Sixmilecross: 12:30pm Sixmilecross nine lodges, eight bands.
l Trillick: 12:30pm Fintona district seven lodges, five bands.
l More than 30 lodges and bands from the counties of Monaghan, Cavan, Donegal and Leitrim will join lodges at the various demonstrations in Northern Ireland. Dozens of Scottish bands wll also take in the various demonstrations, particularly in Belfast.