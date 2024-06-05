Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Roughly 5,000 bandsmen and brethren are set to take part in the latest instalment of Carrickfergus’ annual celebrations of King William of Orange landing in Ulster.

Some 41 bands are currently listed on the 11/1 form for this Saturday (June 8), with the main parade beginning at 11.30pm at Woodburn Playing Fields.

It goes down to the harbour and marine gardens, and returns to Albert Road Orange Hall at 4pm.

There are also several feeder parades through the day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PACEMAKER PRESS 10-06-2023: The Royal Landing - Carrickfergus Pageant 2023

These are just part of the all-day festivities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first event is a historic exhibition at the town hall from 10am to 6pm, with a talk by prominent Orangeman David Hume at 2.15pm.

At 11am to 4.30pm in the castle harbour car park there will be burgers, pizzas, crepes, doughnuts, ice cream, and boba tea.

Traditional musician Willie Drennan will also be performing, and there will be a Lambeg drumming contest, and historical characters will be touring around.

PACEMAKER PRESS 10-06-2023: The Royal Landing - Carrickfergus Pageant 2023

At the nearby green beside the castle, from 11am to 4.30pm there will be what organisers call the "re-enactment village", where there will be what is described as an "Apprentice Boys' Siege Bus".

Voter registration will also be possible here.