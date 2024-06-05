Thousands of bandsmen to troop through Carrickfergus this weekend for 2024 festival marking King Billy's landing
Some 41 bands are currently listed on the 11/1 form for this Saturday (June 8), with the main parade beginning at 11.30pm at Woodburn Playing Fields.
It goes down to the harbour and marine gardens, and returns to Albert Road Orange Hall at 4pm.
There are also several feeder parades through the day.
These are just part of the all-day festivities.
The first event is a historic exhibition at the town hall from 10am to 6pm, with a talk by prominent Orangeman David Hume at 2.15pm.
At 11am to 4.30pm in the castle harbour car park there will be burgers, pizzas, crepes, doughnuts, ice cream, and boba tea.
Traditional musician Willie Drennan will also be performing, and there will be a Lambeg drumming contest, and historical characters will be touring around.
At the nearby green beside the castle, from 11am to 4.30pm there will be what organisers call the "re-enactment village", where there will be what is described as an "Apprentice Boys' Siege Bus".
Voter registration will also be possible here.
The main event itself will be the landing itself, taking place in the habour from 1pm.
