News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Cause of death of much loved entertainer Paul O’Grady confirmed
3 hours ago UK leg of Orient Express scrapped due to Brexit
5 hours ago Royal Mail and Communication Workers Union reach agreement
6 hours ago Smart motorways axed: UK government scrap all new projects
6 hours ago Murray Melvin: Torchwood and A Taste of Honey star dies
8 hours ago BBC sends redundancy letters to top stars including Huw Edwards

Titanic tragedy remembered in Belfast 111 years after huge liner's sinking in Atlantic Ocean

​A Titanic commemoration service was held in the grounds of Belfast City Hall on Saturday.

By The Newsroom
Published 16th Apr 2023, 17:30 BST- 1 min read

Deputy Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Michelle Kelly, and Susie Millar from Belfast Titanic Society, laid wreaths in the Titanic Memorial Garden during the annual service of remembrance on the 111th anniversary of the tragedy.

When the Titanic sank on April 15, 1912, after striking an iceberg during her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York City, it caused the deaths of the majority of the roughly 2,200 people on board.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Estimates of the dead vary, but Belfast city’s Titanic memorial (beside City Hall) bears the names of 1,512 fatal victims of the disaster.

Deputy Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Michelle Kelly, and Susie Millar from Belfast Titanic Society, lay wreaths in the Titanic Memorial Garden at City Hall on SaturdayDeputy Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Michelle Kelly, and Susie Millar from Belfast Titanic Society, lay wreaths in the Titanic Memorial Garden at City Hall on Saturday
Deputy Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Michelle Kelly, and Susie Millar from Belfast Titanic Society, lay wreaths in the Titanic Memorial Garden at City Hall on Saturday
Most Popular

Last month, the man who famously discovered the wreck of RMS Titanic, Dr Robert Ballard, visited Titanic Belfast.

The visit marked Titanic Belfast’s 11th birthday and gave Dr Ballard the opportunity to view Ballard's Quest which explores his mission to locate the wreck of the famous ship 73 years after she sank.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dr Ballard said he was "humbled" to see an exhibition on his work take pride of place in Titanic Belfast.

"It’s an honour to have a part of the experience named after me and it’s very humbling that the story of my work is being told as part of the authentic Titanic story here in Belfast,” he said.

Discovery of the wreck was made on September 1, 1985. It lies 3.8km (about 2.4 miles) underwater in the North Atlantic Ocean, with the closest land being the island of Newfoundland, Canada, hundreds of miles to the north-west.

Related topics:Quest