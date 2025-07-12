Twelfth 2025: Orange Order resolution states that 'Christianity is under attack'

​The Orange Institution has released the three resolutions which are to be delivered at today’s Twelfth celebrations – and which begin with the theme of “Christianity under attack”.

The resultions then go on to mark the 80th anniversary of WWII’s end, and to condemn the Irish Sea border and the “revisionism” of Troubles history.

Resolution one is titled “The Faith”.

It states: "In our increasingly secular society, where Christianity is under attack, we boldly declare that the foundation of the Orange Institution is the Bible, which serves as our only infallible rule of faith and practice...

”We believe that the only solution to society's problems is for individuals to repent of their sins against God, and embrace the Biblical gospel taught by Christ, the apostles, the early church, and reemphasised by the Protestant Reformers.”

The second is titled “Loyalty”, and affirms the devotion of brethren to “the Throne and Person of His Most Gracious Majesty King Charles III”.

It also offers “thanks for the service and sacrifice of all those who fought in the struggle for liberty over tyranny between 1939 and 1945” – in particular “our Orange Brethren and Sisters from across the globe who served and died”.

And the third and final resolution – “The State” – says the following: “The members of the Orange Institution reaffirm their opposition to the Irish Sea Border which continues to constitutionally and economically damage Northern Ireland’s place in the United Kingdom.

"We call upon the Government to robustly defend and restore the rights of all its citizens, and to urgently address the outstanding offensive trade and customs regulations which continue to place Northern Ireland under the control of the European Union.

”The history of the decades long terrorist campaign continues to be rewritten by those who seek to deflect attention from their central role in the murder and mayhem of that time.