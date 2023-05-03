Twelfth of July celebrations 2023: Orange Order reveals full list of locations for this year's main parades and demonstrations in Northern Ireland, with Grand Master Edward Stevenson looking forward 'to another glorious Twelfth'
The countdown to the Twelfth of July is under way - after the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland revealed the 19 venues for their demonstrations.
This year's celebrations will mark the 333rd anniversary of King William’s victory at the Battle of the Boyne. The Orange Order said "tens of thousands of people are expected to participate, with many thousands more spectating in what is widely regarded as the largest annual festival in the Province".
Grand Master of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland Edward Stevenson told the Orange Standard newspaper: “I am delighted to confirm the venues which will host this year’s Twelfth of July celebrations - the centre piece of our packed annual calendar of events. I know all our members, their families and friends look forward to the Twelfth of July as we celebrate King William III’s victory over King James II at the Battle of the Boyne.
“I know that a lot of work is being done by the host districts to prepare for the big day and I trust everyone will have a great time no matter which of our 19 demonstrations they attend.”
Venues
The 18 demonstrations on Wednesday, 12th July 2023, will take place in:
Ballycastle;
Randalstown;
Ballymena;
Broughshane;
Portglenone;
Upper Ballinderry;
Lurgan;
Belfast;
Bangor;
Comber;
Loughbrickland;
Kilkeel;
Ballinamallard;
Magherafelt;
Coleraine;
Dungannon;
Dromore (Tyrone);
Clogher.
The popular Rossnowlagh parade in Co Donegal will take place on Saturday, 8th July.
Mr Stevenson continued: “We continue to welcome an increasing number of international visitors to our celebrations who are keen to experience first-hand the spectacle of the biggest day in the parading calendar. High calibre music provided by some of the finest marching bands will only add to the festival atmosphere. We look forward to another glorious Twelfth.”