This year's celebrations will mark the 333rd anniversary of King William’s victory at the Battle of the Boyne. The Orange Order said "tens of thousands of people are expected to participate, with many thousands more spectating in what is widely regarded as the largest annual festival in the Province".

Grand Master of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland Edward Stevenson told the Orange Standard newspaper: “I am delighted to confirm the venues which will host this year’s Twelfth of July celebrations - the centre piece of our packed annual calendar of events. I know all our members, their families and friends look forward to the Twelfth of July as we celebrate King William III’s victory over King James II at the Battle of the Boyne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know that a lot of work is being done by the host districts to prepare for the big day and I trust everyone will have a great time no matter which of our 19 demonstrations they attend.”

The Orange Order says 'tens of thousands of people' will participate in Twelfth parades across Northern Ireland this year, 'with many thousands more spectating'

Venues

The 18 demonstrations on Wednesday, 12th July 2023, will take place in:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ballycastle;

Randalstown;

Ballymena;

Broughshane;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portglenone;

Upper Ballinderry;

Lurgan;

Belfast;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bangor;

Comber;

Loughbrickland;

Kilkeel;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ballinamallard;

Magherafelt;

Coleraine;

Dungannon;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dromore (Tyrone);

Clogher.

The popular Rossnowlagh parade in Co Donegal will take place on Saturday, 8th July.

Mr Stevenson continued: “We continue to welcome an increasing number of international visitors to our celebrations who are keen to experience first-hand the spectacle of the biggest day in the parading calendar. High calibre music provided by some of the finest marching bands will only add to the festival atmosphere. We look forward to another glorious Twelfth.”

Advertisement Hide Ad