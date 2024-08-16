Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Listed buildings on a historic Northern Irish estate have been demolished.

The Ulster Architectural Heritage Society believes the buildings, on the Brookfield estate in Banbridge, were knocked down sometime last week.

The estate dates back to the early 18th century and has been in extreme disrepair for years.

John Anderson, vice-chairman of the society, said the estate was a "very important" part of the Province's architectural history, since it belonged to some of Ulster's original "big linen barons" - the Smyth family.

The second demolished gate lodge

It is centred around Brookfield House – a large home dating back to the 1740s – which currently lies gutted.

There are also a number of outbuildings, as well as two gate lodges. It is these other buildings which have now been demolished.

They too had been in a state of dilapidation for years.

Mr Anderson said the loss of the gate lodges and outbuildings has been "several decades" in the making.

...in 2022...

"This is a significant loss for Banbridge, but it's part of death by 1,000 cuts for Northern Ireland's build heritage assets," he said.

"Councillors and MLAs just do not appreciate that. And senior civil servants don't either."

The estate has seen planning applications granted in recent years for the restoration of its old buildings.

The site is regarded as a "historic park, garden and demesne", a list maintained by the Historic Environment Division of the Department for Communities.

And today, demolished

In December 2013, a plan was approved (over the initial objections of planning officials) to restore and extend the two gate lodges, turn the outbuildings into six homes, and build another 12 "residential units" at Brookfield House itself.

The applicant was Brookfield Ireland Limited.

This permission expired in 2018 without this being done.

Then in September 2019 new plans were granted permission: the conversion of one outbuilding into three homes, the demolition of another to make way for three new homes, the conversion of Brookfield House into five dwellings, and the building of another 15 dwellings in the site's walled gardens.

The gate lodges in 2008...

The applicant was the Ardfoyle Trust.

This likewise has never happened.

According to the most recent report into the site by planning officials, Brookfield House "is derelict and in a poor state due to fire damage with its outbuildings derelict and parkland/gardens overgrown".