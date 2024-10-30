Lisburn's Hilden Mill after a fire ripped through the complex in May 2024 (Image: PSNI)

The proposed demolition of listed Hilden Mill has been slammed as ‘a sad illustration of systemic failure’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A move to knock down the cherished Lisburn landmark is yet another example of Northern Ireland’s failure to protect its industrial legacy, the Ulster Architectural Heritage Society (UAHS) has said, with the group blaming all levels of government for allowing the mill to fall into dereliction.

They accuse politicians and government bodies of ‘shamefully neglecting their duty of care’ by letting what should be a ‘tangible tribute to generations of skilled workers’ come to the verge of destruction – something the society argues is all too common when it comes to fascinating examples of the province’s manufacturing past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hilden Mill owners PJK Developments Ltd have filed plans to demolish most of the complex, stating that it would be ‘completely and utterly uneconomic to restore’ the 19th century site.

The mill has spent almost 20 years lying derelict, as well as being the victim of repeated vandalism and arson attacks.

Two structures close to Mill Street would be kept under PJK Developments’ plan, though most of the grade B+ listed landmark would be knocked down.

The UAHS argue that the building, once home to one of the world’s largest linen-thread manufacturers, should be protected and restored as a prime example of Northern Ireland’s industrial history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The term ‘world class’ is often overused for underwhelming new developments,” stated a spokesman for the society.

“Historically, Northern Ireland’s industrial might and skills were not only genuinely world class but were also world renowned.

“The responsible authorities and elected representatives have shamefully neglected their duty of care, and shown no realistic regard for the strategic future wellbeing and prosperity that preserved and repurposed industrial heritage generates worldwide.”

Stating that the society believes Hilden Mill has been at ‘considerable risk under several different ownerships’ since the factory was shuttered in 2006, UAHS argue the site could and should be restored and put to new use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Said the spokesman: “That the home of this acclaimed world class manufacturer, with all its history, its industrial architecture and its tangible tribute to generations of skilled workers, was allowed to deteriorate to what local councillors [could] dismiss as just an ’eyesore’, is a sad illustration of systemic failure.”

The society added that paths other than demolition are still open to the owners, which potentially could include selling the site on at market value allowing for the cost of repairs.

Too often old industrial buildings fall to ‘neglect, fire and vandalism’, said UAHS, the resulting destruction of unique buildings ‘eating away Northern Ireland’s historic character and sense of place’.

Built during the 1820s and greatly expanded over the next century, the mill was listed for protection at grade B+ in 1989, but has been empty since the linen-thread factory there shut down almost 20 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its previous owners were at one point given planning permission for up to 650 homes on the 24-acre site, but construction never began.