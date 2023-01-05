Ulster PM’s in plea for Home Guard recruits

The parade, which marched to the music of four bands, assembled at May's Market, where it was addressed by the Northern Ireland Premier, Mr J M Andrews.

Passing along Oxford Street and Chichestcr Street, the parade, which included motorcycle detachments and a motor transport company, followed a column of tanks past the saluting base at the City Hull, where Mr Andrews took the salute.

Mr Andrews was accompanied by Lieutenant-Colonel Sir Charles Wickham, Inspector-General of the RUC. Others at the saluting base were Major-General V H E Majendie, CB, DSO; Brigadier- General Hansen, VC, DSO, MC; Alderman D Lyle Hall, deputy Lord Mayor; Alderman T Henderson, High Sheriff; and other members of the City Council.

Members of the Home Guard

The Prime Minister, who was introduced by Brigadier-General M Kemp-Welch, City Commandant, congratulated the officers and other ranks most sincerely on their splendid turnout.

He said that he was impressed by “their military bearing, their steadiness on parade and their evident keenness in turning out in what, unfortunately, was not a very suitable day”.

On behalf of the Northern Ireland government he thanked them most sincerely for the public spirit they were displaying and their evident desire to play their part in the great struggle.

He said: “There might be those of their own chums in factories and workshops - who might say that it was unnecessary to keep that force in being after the magnificent victories which had been and were being won by the United Nations.

“It was up to all of you, however, while hoping for the best, to prepare for the worst. Hitler probably knows now that he cannot win, but we do not know where his next stroke might fall, or what gambler's throw he might engage upon.

“There might be others who would say to members of the Home Guard: 'We will be with you, never fear, should the emergency arise or invasion occur.'”

Mr Andrews added: “I wonder, you and I know that unless a man has some knowledge of military matters, unless he knows how armies move, and unless he knows how to handle a rifle and shoot straight he is more likely to be a menace than a help.

“This is the time to join. For those who have not 'fallen in', tell them from me their country is calling. Their country needs them. Now is the hour.

“Tell them not to hang back any longer, for fear it is too late to play a man's part. Tell them their own honour demands it. I thank you for what you are doing. God bless you. Carry right on.”