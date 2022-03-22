The government has issued new guidance on which days the Union Flag should be flown. Photo: Arthur Allison.

Last week TUV leader Jim Allister was the sole MLA in an assembly vote to oppose the changes to NI flags regulations, under moves proposed by the Department of Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS).

Yesterday the TUV issued a statement highlighting the failure of other unionist parties to oppose the loss of designated days.

TUV Upper Bann candidate Darrin Foster said: “It was hugely disappointing to see a Unionist MLA for Upper Bann along with others sit silent while Jim Allister alone opposed the reduction in the number of days the Union flag flies over government buildings.

“This highlights once again how the process is entirely one sided. Whilst adding additional days is sadly never an option, it should be expected that Unionist MLAs would at least do their best to ensure we do not give up more of our Britishness.”

However a DUP spokesman responded that in February the Department for Culture, Media and Sport in London issued updated guidance for flying the flag.

“The flying of flags on UK government buildings is determined by the Lord Chamberlain’s Office - the most senior officer of the Royal Household,” he added.

UUP MLA John Stewart has suggested the Assembly Commission supports the Union Flag being flown on three additional days to compensate for the loss - St Patrick’s Day, the first of July to mark the Battle of the Somme and the Twelfth of July.

“Up to now the Union Flag has been flown over Stormont on 18 days a year in line with the Department of Culture, Media & Sport regulations,” he said. “Under an amendment to the regulations we are to lose seven of those 18 days, which is more than a third, and all of those dates being lost relate to Royal birthdays.”

There have been suggestions that the Royal household have stopped flying the flag on all Royal birthdays, except the Queen’s and Prince Charles, so as to not make it obvious the flag will no longer be flown on the birthday of the Duke of York, following his recent payment of damages to Virginia Giuffre over allegations of sexual assault.