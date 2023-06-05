An action-packed programme will thrill motor enthusiasts and families alike, with vintage, classic and modern cars on display at Cultra Manor, nestled in the grounds of the Ulster Folk Museum site, including a McCandless sports car and 1988 Clan Clover which will be released from Ulster Transport Museum’s private stores.

Cultra Motorsport Festival, last held in 2017, continues a tradition of motor car displays and competitive hill climbs at Cultra dating back to 1905. Central to the day’s entertainment will be watching the motor hill climb, with up to 100 drivers in cars from all eras, competing to set the fastest time to the top of the course.

The museum site has long been home to the event, offering a 640-metre-long course, great views of the racing from around the Manor and access to the paddock area to see the cars and drivers up close.

Leslie King, TSCC chairman, said: “It's wonderful to announce the return of our event to Cultra, an event unlike any other in Northern Ireland. Skill and bravery combine as the drivers race to beat the clock in this challenging uphill course. It’s a sight and sound not to be missed.

“The festival offers a great family day out and a great opportunity for motor enthusiasts of all ages -including those too young to drive – to get together and share their passion. We look forward to welcoming as many friends, old and new, to Ulster Folk Museum for a jam-packed day of mesmerising motors, challenging competition and family fun.”

Carl Russell, centre principal at Porsche Centre Belfast said: “Cultra Motorsport Festival speaks on Northern Ireland’s continued passion for competitive motoring and our heritage when it comes to mechanical innovation, so we’re delighted to support the festival this year for the 75th anniversary of Porsche and look forward to sharing some of the world’s best-loved Porsche models with attendees.”

In between races, circus performers and a samba band will keep the crowd entertained. There’ll also be a festival-themed ‘trailblazer’ barbecue on offer from Craft Event Company.

The event runs from 9.30am to 5pm on June 10th with tickets priced at £11.50 for adults, £7.00 for children, and from £24.50 for families. Tickets also include admission to Ulster Folk Museum for the day.