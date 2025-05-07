VE Day 80: Military memorial arch to be unveiled on Shankill Road in memory of those who served
The project has been 18 months in the planning, and was the brainchild of the Ulster Military Memorial Arch Committee.
Made up of veterans and community activists, they engaged in planning and fundraising to have the arch prepared in time for VE Day this year.
Committee member Gary Lenaghan told the News Letter: "Our main project was the arch, we wanted to create something that we could erect for the 80th anniversary, but that we could also use for the 90th and 100th anniversaries of VE Day.
"It will come down each year and be put into storage and then go up again in the summer."
The committee is made up of veterans from all three services and local community workers.
A museum curator helped them to flesh out the stories of veterans.
When the committee located a photograph of a veteran she was able to look up their records.
"So it was a long process of looking into the records of the photographs we were provided with, getting the story right, and then putting that on the arch.
"And it was a long drawn out process, because we didn't want to get anything wrong."
One of those featured will be army medic Cpl Channing Day from Comber, who died in Afghanistan in 2012, aged 25.
Legendary WWII SAS leader, Col Blair 'Paddy' Mayne, from Co Down, will also feature.
Others remembered will be from the Crimean War, the First World War and the Falklands
"Basically every war that the people from Northern Ireland have been involved in are represented on the arch."
The team took six hours erecting the structures on Tuesday night by crane and hoist, starting at six o'clock and finishing at 12:30.
Flags are being added on Wednesday afternoon.
"The stories of who's on there are carried down the side of the arch. So tourists will be able to come look at it, see Blair Mayne of Channing Day for instance, and their story will be told down the stanchion at the side.
The arch is due to be unveiled on Thursday at 6:30pm.
The fundraising which made the project possible was from local businesses and community and supporters in Scotland and England.
One of the key target audiences for the arch is tourists.
"On the Shankill we get, obviously, hundreds of tourists every day. And there's a lot of Americans and Canadians visiting who can trace their families back to the Shankill via someone who fought in one of the wars. So many of them are going to be able to see their relatives up on the arch."
The unveiling ceremony on Thursday night, at the junction with Agnes Street, and will be attended by the Lord Lieutenant for Belfast, UUP MLA Mike Nesbitt, military veterans plus members of the Jewish and Indian communities and representatives of the four main churches.
