VIDEO: Belfast mural guide focuses on artistry instead of atrocities in new video about non-loyalist / republican wall creations

Over the past decade the streets around the Cathedral Quarter in particular have become home to some unusual creative contributions, which have nothing in common with the traditional loyalist / republican tributes glorifying killers or memorialising atrocities.

Tim McCarthy, otherwise known as street artist Vers, has now recorded a short potted history of six of them.

The video lasts only around six minutes, and gives a snapshot of the dozens of artworks now in the city centre.

A mural not far from the Albert Clock, depicting a chef in exquisite hair-by-hair detail, by artist Smug One

Mr McCarthy, a south Belfast man aged 56, does tours around the city centre on Sunday mornings, taking in many of the murals.

The video explains the background to some of them – ranging from subtle anti-religious, anti-empire messages to one of his own creations: a technicolour dog called Hank.

Mr McCarthy told the News Letter that murals in the Province were really the preserve of Protestants in their early years, with turn-of-the-century murals depicting William of Orange.

“The nationalist / republican side kind of came to the party a bit later with the hunger strikes – they didn’t start painting murals until the early 80s,” he said.

“Our walls in this country are very politicised and they’re on the bucket list of every street artist around the world.

“Invariably if you get a bad news story coming out of here about the Troubles, or post-Troubles conflict, then you’ve got some guy from CNN standing in front of a paramilitary mural delivering a news story.

“We’re not about that any more!”

The video was compiled via the outfit Ireland Before You Die (www.irelandbeforeyoudie.com) and can be viewed at this link: shorturl.at/xABCO

Meanwhile tours can be booked through www.seedheadarts.com and Mr McCarthy’s own art can be found on Instagram at @versbelfast.

