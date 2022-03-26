WATCH AND LISTEN: Sound of Lambeg drums rattles out across central Dublin from beneath giant image of Lord Carson as contest held in Irish capital

It has been described by organisers as “the inaugural Sir Edward Carson Memorial drumming match”, and it being held at a private property in Northumberland Road – not far from St Stephen’s Green.

Quincey Dougan is one of those helping put the event together, and spoke to the News Letter mid-way through the event, over the clatter of wood on drumskins.

It so happens the Republic of Ireland football squad is playing a friendly against Belgium today, and the streets are full of passers-by on their way to or from the pub to watch the game.

Drummer Alex Dale taking part in the event in central Dublin

At time of writing, it is understood things were passing off quite happily.

Mr Dougan said: “It is believed a few drums have ventured to Dublin in the past, however primarily for narrow display purposes.

“It is without doubt the first time such an event has been held in the city.

“Despite the complex rhythms, ornate decoration on the instruments and immense volume, the criteria utilised to denote the winner includes none of those characteristics.

“Judges immersed within the tradition for decades instead pay close attention to the ‘music’, and mark on the note and tone each drum produces.

“There are several Lambeg enthusiasts living in Dublin City and the surrounding counties, and it was their interest and efforts that have brought the proceedings to fruition.”

A press release he issued quotes one man known only as John, from the city’s southside.

“Myself and several friends were first introduced to the Lambeg via the annual Twelfth of July parades in Northern Ireland,” John’s statement said.

“But it was attending the Clady Night event in Markethill held on the last Saturday night of July each year that really sparked an interest.

“The spectacle of dozens and dozens of these remarkable instruments all on one street, watching drums playing against each other, and equally watching and learning how the drums are judged convinced us some time ago that we needed to get more involved.

“We have several drummers in Dublin and Wicklow, and last year decided to make plans to host a traditional match in our city.

“We also share an affinity with the cultural heritage of the Lambeg tradition, and to that end it was decided that the proceedings should be named after a very famous Dubliner, but also honorary Ulsterman, Sir Edward Carson.”

Mr Dougan said that the Drumming match is being facilitated by the South Ulster Drumming Association, an oversight body that operates mainly across counties Down and Armagh.

He said: “Once an environment for just older men, the South Ulster Association has many young men and women in its large membership, and it has been instrumental in broadening the public profile and appeal of its cherished instrument.

“It was this body of drummers who were central in bringing together 150 drums at Stormont last September to celebrate the Centenary of Northern Ireland.

“It is hoped the Dublin date will become a staple within its calendar, meanwhile plans are already well advanced to form a drumming club in the once second largest city in the British Empire.”

