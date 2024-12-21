Blast from the Past: Aled Jones singing Walking in the Air
Although it is often reported that Jones sang the version used in the film, that was actually performed by Peter Auty, a St Paul's Cathedral choirboy.
Nonetheless, the Bangor choir boy with the cherubic looks and crystal clear voice became an unlikely icon during the latter half of the 1980s. The song reached number 5 in the UK charts and 14-year-old Jones made his Top of the Pops debut, the surplice and ruff replaced by jeans and a jumper.
Jones once revealed that the late Prince Philip used to “ruin” conversations with the late Queen by repeatedly asking him when his voice was going to break. He said “gracious” Queen Elizabeth II would ask how long his performances had taken to practice before telling him his voice was “sounding great” However, the Duke of Edinburgh would come over and “ruin” the interaction by quizzing him about when his voice was going to break.
Jones sang Walking in the Air so beautifully it could reduce event the coldest hearted Christmas curmudugeons to tears. And ‘far across the world’ it remains an iconic festive staple.
