These boots were made for…..stomping through snow, but not looking cool!

Houston, we have a problem. The weather is taking an icy turn, so what to wear to keep warm and look cool?

Moon Boots may not be the first item of cosy clobber that comes to mind, but had this been the 1980s (a decade fashion forgot), a pair of those chunky, puffy booties might certainly have been the sturdy footwear of choice.

Moon Boots first went on sale after the 1969 Apollo 11 Moon landing. Modelled on Neil Armstrong’s Nasa-issue insulated footwear, they gradually made it out of orbit onto the ski slopes then into the fashion mainstream, where it was important to show them off in all their bulky glory by teeming with leggings or tight jeans.

One small step for man, one giant leap for anybody used to wearing three pairs of socks inside wellies in frosty weather, Moon Boots came in a range of garish colours, but devotees loved them for their cosiness.

Everything is cyclical, of course, and Moon Boots are proving they are once again out of this world as they stomp back through fashion circles to the damp, chilly toes of teens.