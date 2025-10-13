Centenary of the Crossley Enclosed Type PH stationary engine

1927 Crossley PH 1050 serial number 99550 that was supplied to Portadown Foundry on the 14th December, 1927.

2025 is the centenary of one of the most popular stationary engines regularly displayed at vintage rallies and shows, the Crossley Enclosed Type PH. Introduced in October, 1925 and given the model Enclosed Type PH (Paraffin Hopper).

They featured a four stroke petrol/paraffin design with built in water hopper cooling. High tension magneto ignition and throttle operated governing. They were the company’s first totally enclosed crankcase range of small stationary engines. Initially available in 2HP and 3HP versions being given the model numbers 1030 and 1040. The engines were priced very competitively at £23 pounds and £30 pounds respectively. A larger 5HP, the 1050 was added later. A very popular range of stationary engines used in industry or for agriculture they were manufactured until 1965 an amazing 40 years of continuous production.

For us in Northern Ireland the Crossley Brothers Company is of special interest as it was formed in 1866 in Manchester, England, United Kingdom by brothers Francis William, (Frank) (1839-1897) and Sir (from 1910) William John Crossley (1844 – 1911). The two Crossley brothers were from Dunmurry, County Antrim and educated at the Royal school Dungannon, County Tyrone and at Bonn in Germany. They established a workshop in Great Marlborough Street, Manchester, England to manufacture pumps, presses, rubber products and small steam engines. Backing for the venture was provided by an uncle of the Crossley’s. The brothers inherited the Ulster flare for marketing, innovation and design, developing many new engine patents together. Each of the brothers were exceptionally gifted engineers in their own right and today are recognised as pioneers in internal combustion engine technology.

Committed Christians and strictly teetotal refusing to supply their products to breweries or anyone they believed to be morally incompatible with their views. They developed a range of care with improved working rights for their employees and many community improvements. In 1869 they had the foresight to acquire the United Kingdom and world rights with the exception of Germany to the famous Otto four stroke cycle engine, building their first Otto engine in 1876 with notable improvements. Mass producing stationary engines they would be sold throughout the world.

Henry Ford visited one of their factories and would incorporate many of the factory production methods for mass producing engines. This included the production line that the Crossley’s developed into Ford’s own production facilities in the USA.

The Crossley brothers are another example of great innovators and achievers often overlooked here in Northern Ireland that a Harry Ferguson Museum of Innovation will honour by telling their very important life stories and many achievements.