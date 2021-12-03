IN PICTURES: Ex-Servicemen parade in Jubilee March at Portrush (1981)

They were taken at Portrush during a Jubilee March held by the Royal British Legion. The day also saw the official opening of Bennet House in the town.

The opening of Bennet House was performed by Lord Grey.

During the day he met with veterans including Mr Cecil McAlister from Portrush who was wearing his Dunkirk medal which was much admired by Lord Grey.

Mr McAlister served in France, Italy, North Africa, Egypt, Syria and Palestine during the Second World War.

See who you might spot in this wonderful old photographs.

Pictures: News Letter archives.

1. Captain Jack Newton from Dungannon, the Northern Ireland Member of the National Executive, and Mr Stephen Smith, Band Master with the 3rd Battalion Royal Regiment of Fusiliers, discuss the music for the march during the official opening ceremony of the new Bennet House in Portrush in September 1981. Picture: News Letter archives Photo Sales

2. Tommy Catherwood, Thomas Taylor, Wilfred Connor, Edward Atkinson and David Elliott from Cookstown and Castledawson met up in Portrush before the parade at Portrush in September 1981. Picture: News Letter archives Photo Sales

3. Bennet House, the new ex-Servicemen’s holiday home in Portrush, was officially opened in September 1981. Picture: News Letter archives Photo Sales

4. Taking time out to pose for a photograph are members of the Royal British Legion from Limavady at Portrush in September 1981. Picture: News Letter archives Photo Sales