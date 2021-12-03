Lord Grey admires a Dunkirk medal worn by Mr Cecil McAlister from Portrush during the official opening ceremony of the new Bennet House in Portrush in September 1981. Mr Alister served in France, Italy, North Africa, Egypt, Syria and Palestine. Vice Admiral Sir Arthur Hezlet, area president of the Royal British Legion is included on the left of the photograph. Picture: News Letter archives
IN PICTURES: Ex-Servicemen parade in Jubilee March at Portrush (1981)

This week we have a lovely selection of old photographs from the News Letter archives from September 1981.

By Darryl Armitage
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 10:43 am

They were taken at Portrush during a Jubilee March held by the Royal British Legion. The day also saw the official opening of Bennet House in the town.

The opening of Bennet House was performed by Lord Grey.

During the day he met with veterans including Mr Cecil McAlister from Portrush who was wearing his Dunkirk medal which was much admired by Lord Grey.

Mr McAlister served in France, Italy, North Africa, Egypt, Syria and Palestine during the Second World War.

See who you might spot in this wonderful old photographs.

Pictures: News Letter archives.

1.

Captain Jack Newton from Dungannon, the Northern Ireland Member of the National Executive, and Mr Stephen Smith, Band Master with the 3rd Battalion Royal Regiment of Fusiliers, discuss the music for the march during the official opening ceremony of the new Bennet House in Portrush in September 1981. Picture: News Letter archives

2.

Tommy Catherwood, Thomas Taylor, Wilfred Connor, Edward Atkinson and David Elliott from Cookstown and Castledawson met up in Portrush before the parade at Portrush in September 1981. Picture: News Letter archives

3.

Bennet House, the new ex-Servicemen’s holiday home in Portrush, was officially opened in September 1981. Picture: News Letter archives

4.

Taking time out to pose for a photograph are members of the Royal British Legion from Limavady at Portrush in September 1981. Picture: News Letter archives

