Minneapolis Moline 5 Star Standard Diesel tractor celebrates its 65th Birthday

My Five Star Standard Diesel tractor was built in 1959 and so is celebrating its 65th Birthday in 2024. The 5 Star Standard Diesel is a very rare tractor as only 188 were ever built and few have survived. This is the only example in the United Kingdom.

My tractor was sold new to a farmer in Canada in 1959 were it spent its working life cultivating wheat on the open prairie. After being found in a scrap yard in 2003 near the town of Allan Saskatchewan, Canada, it was imported into the U.K. by a dealer in England and I purchased it from them in April, 2007.

After purchase, I overhauled the engine fitting new piston rings, having new small end bearings manufactured and new shell bearings. A new clutch was fitted. During a big frost the water pump must have frozen and when the tractor was started it sheared the shaft in the direct drive water pump so a new water pump was obtained from Turkey, which was one of the main export markets for Minneapolis Moline tractors. I repaired the steering and the swinging drawbar. As the bonnet was missing, luckily I managed to obtain a replacement from America that was repaired and fitted. The restoration was completed by an oily rag to preserve the tractor, apart from the wheel rims and centres which I repainted. The tractor’s original paint work was just too good to repaint and ads to the original character and patina of the tractor as I am sure you will agree.

Referred to as a Standard tractor as it has a standard type fixed width front axle for Wheatland cultivation in the prairies of North America, the tractor has a 10,000lbs drawbar pull capacity. Like all Standard tractors of the period it does not have three point hydraulics but rather 4 channel remote hydraulics as the implements designed to by pulled and operated by the tractor are so large they are mounted on their own wheels so remote hydraulics are used to raise and lower them by remote operated hydraulic cylinders. The tractor has a Minneapolis Moline 4 cylinder 5.5L indirect injection Diesel engine with fuel cell technology and as it destined for export to Canada has improvements to the engine to increase engine speed to 1600RPM and boost power to 74.2HP. These improvements include CAV injectors made in the U.K. and American Bosch inline injection pump. The long stroke compression ignition engine, has an unbelievable amount of torque even at low engine speeds, easily making it one of the world’s most powerful 4 cylinder Diesel engine tractors at the time. As part of the starting equipment in cold weather and in Canada it can get very cold the toolbox under the opening bonnet has a clip for an aerosol can of ether/easy start that is sprayed directly into the air clearer by hand as part of the cold weather starting process!

Stevan Patterson with his 1959 Minneapolis Moline 5 Star Standard Diesel

The 10 speed forward 2 reverse transmission has a torque converter which Minneapolis Moline called Ampli-Torque that allows for changes from high to low speed by the touch of a lever while on the move without clutching, although you must keep it in high gear when travelling down a hill as in low range you don’t have engine breaking. It also features live Power Take Off, live hydraulics and independent disc brakes to aid steering. A very well-equipped tractor with fuel, water temperature, oil pressure, charging, engine speed, total engine run hours, road speed gauges and the all-important cigar lighter in a very well and easy to see dash. Front wheels are 7.50 x 18” and rears are 18.4 x 30”. A comfortable padded, adjustable seat with backrest, adjustable height steering wheel and full 12volt electric lighting were also standard. Options included additional weights, power steering and even a radio.

Built from 1958 to 1959 with 165 built in 1958, this tractor was the 7th of only 23 built in 1959 and certainly makes a statement when on display at the local Derg Valley Vintage Rally.