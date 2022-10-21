Presentation to highly regarded railwayman (1852)
On the morning of Friday, October 1852, after the arrival of the ten o'clock down train at the terminus, Great Victoria Street, a “very pleasing scene occurred” in one of the waiting rooms of the station.
A number of gentlemen who have been for a “in the habit of proceeding by the train” from the various districts along the line assembled for the purpose of presenting an address and testimonial of esteem to Mr Arthur Leonard, on the occasion of his recent promotion to “the responsible office of stationmaster”, from that of conductor, “a post which he had previously filled from the opening of the line, to the utmost satisfaction of the directors, the proprietary, and the public at large”. Amongst the subscribers present were Jonathan _Richardson, Esq, of Lambeg, who acted as chairman, Joseph Wilson, Lurgan and Armagh, James Dixon, Gilford, John Lockhart, Lurgan, Francis Watson, Lakeview, Lurgan, Thomas Ferguson, Banbridge, William Robinson, Banbridge, William Smyth, Banbridge, William Waugh, Banbridge, John Smyth, Banbridge; Robert McClelland, Banbridge, J W Davison, Armagh, Joseph Mathews, Armagh, Robert Riddall, Armagh, Thomas Wynne, Armagh; Thomas Bower, Lurgan, Joseph Druitt, Portadown, Thomas Grattan (dentist), Armagh, David Lindsay, JP, Ashfield, Dromore, H Seeds, Lisburn, W Hunter, Glenburn, and J Anderson, Lurgan.
An “extremely elegant” gold snuff box, containing sovereigns, and also with a handsome, gold-headed cane were presented to Mr Leonard. The box which was manufactured by Messrs Neill, Brothers of High Street.
It bore the following inscription: “Presented to Mr Arthur Leonard, along with a gold-headed cane, by gentlemen usually travelling on the Ulster Railway, in testimony of their approval of his conduct whilst acting as conductor on that line.”
The News Letter noted: “The subscribers to this appropriate and well-merited testimonial have been very numerous, as the amount of individual subscription was limited to five shilling. The idea of the presentation originated with, and has been thus creditably carried out by Joseph Wilson, Esq, of Lurgan.”