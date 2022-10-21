Presentation to highly regarded railwayman (1852)

A number of gentlemen who have been for a “in the habit of proceeding by the train” from the various districts along the line assembled for the purpose of presenting an address and testimonial of esteem to Mr Arthur Leonard, on the occasion of his recent promotion to “the responsible office of stationmaster”, from that of conductor, “a post which he had previously filled from the opening of the line, to the utmost satisfaction of the directors, the proprietary, and the public at large”. Amongst the subscribers present were Jonathan _Richardson, Esq, of Lambeg, who acted as chairman, Joseph Wilson, Lurgan and Armagh, James Dixon, Gilford, John Lockhart, Lurgan, Francis Watson, Lakeview, Lurgan, Thomas Ferguson, Banbridge, William Robinson, Banbridge, William Smyth, Banbridge, William Waugh, Banbridge, John Smyth, Banbridge; Robert McClelland, Banbridge, J W Davison, Armagh, Joseph Mathews, Armagh, Robert Riddall, Armagh, Thomas Wynne, Armagh; Thomas Bower, Lurgan, Joseph Druitt, Portadown, Thomas Grattan (dentist), Armagh, David Lindsay, JP, Ashfield, Dromore, H Seeds, Lisburn, W Hunter, Glenburn, and J Anderson, Lurgan.

An “extremely elegant” gold snuff box, containing sovereigns, and also with a handsome, gold-headed cane were presented to Mr Leonard. The box which was manufactured by Messrs Neill, Brothers of High Street.

It bore the following inscription: “Presented to Mr Arthur Leonard, along with a gold-headed cane, by gentlemen usually travelling on the Ulster Railway, in testimony of their approval of his conduct whilst acting as conductor on that line.”

After 49 years working with the railways, Mr Andrew Johnston – the third generation in his family to work on the railways – at the end of January 1981 bade farewell to his colleagues at York Street, Belfast. He began his railway career as a boy porter at the age of 14½. In this photograph from the time he is pictured surrounded by the scenes he had known so well – he had seen the great steam engines make way for the diesel-driven variety. Picture: News Letter archives