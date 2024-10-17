Retro: Fleeing Dresden for Bangor – one Bangor lady’s wartime experience (1914)

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

During this week in October 1914 the News Letter’s Bangor correspondent had had an interview with Miss Ruby Moore, daughter of Dr R L Moore, Bangor, who had arrived at her father’s residence after “an exciting sojourn in Germany during wartime”.

Miss Moore had arrived in England from Flushing on along with a band of seventy English ladies and a number of Belgian refugees, noted the correspondent.

At the outbreak of hostilities Miss Moore had been residing as an English teacher with a family in Chamnitz, “an industrial town somewhat similar to Bradford” in Eastern Germany, some 77km from Dresden.

On the second day after the declaration of war she was obliged to leave Chamnitz, as several soldiers were billeted in the house in which she had been staying. The family were very kind to her and offered to lend her money. She then went to Dresden, where she remained for seven weeks, during which time Germany was making feverish preparations for the war and calling up the reserves.

Miss Moore took refuge in the quarters of the Girls' Friendly Society, and afterwards received a weekly allowance from the refugees fund.

She told the correspondent how she had been present during the second and third mobilisations.

She said: “The men of the second mobilisation were mostly young men under thirty-five-years of age. The men of the third mobilisation were much older. Some of those mobilised were little more than boys. A volunteer force was also being formed when I left Dresden.

“In the German papers it was stated that Ireland was going to help Germany in the war. One paper said that as soon as the English soldiers left for France to fight against Germany, Ireland would invade England!”

She added: “The whole war was blamed on Sir Edward Grey. The people of England, the German press alleged, did not want it. The English soldiers were accused of using dum-dum bullets and not respecting the white flag and publishing lying reports. The Belgian people were accused of committing horrible atrocities on the battlefield.”

After negotiations the American Consul at length procured a special protected train, and Miss Moore and about 70 other English ladies had left at eleven o'clock at night for the Dutch frontier.

She recalled: “At a small Dutch town on the frontier they were all searched and then allowed to proceed to Rotterdam. We remained there from two o'clock in the morning until three o'clock in the afternoon. We then went to Flushing, where we had to sleep in a ship for two nights.

“We could distinctly hear, the booming of the-big guns at the siege of Antwerp, and at night the sky was lit up-with-the glare of burning buildings.”

An interesting sidelight on the feeling of the Dutch people towards Germany was given by Miss Moore.

“If you paid for anything in German money,” she said, “you were charged twice as much as in English money. Similarly, if you wanted to change German money you received little more than half of its value.”