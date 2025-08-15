VJ Day: Belfast marks years with city hall wreath and St Anne's Cathedral Burma remembrance

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tracy Kelly, lays a wreath at the memorial to VC James Magennis in the grounds of City Hall, marking the 80th anniversary of VJ Day. Photo: William Cherry/PressEye

Northern Ireland’s capital city marked the 80th anniversary of VJ Day with a wreath-laying ceremony at city hall and a service in St Anne’s Cathedral.

Marking the solemn commemoration in Belfast, the city’s Lord Mayor, Tracy Kelly, today laid a wreath at the memorial to VC James Magennis in the grounds of city hall.

Seaman Magennis was the sole native of Northern Ireland to receive the Victoria Cross in the Second World War. A submariner involved in missions against Axis ships, his craft was attacking a Japanese cruiser in Singapore in July 1945 when showed extraordinary valour and bravery by leaving the submarine to free explosive charges that had got caught.

As well as observing two minutes of silence, the Lord Mayor also hosted a special event inside city hall looking back at the city’s contribution to the war effort in south-east Asia.

An Act of Remembrance to mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day took place in St Anne's Cathedral, led by the Dean of Belfast, the Very Rev Stephen Forde. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Actor Dan Gordon led a discussion with Lt Colonel Mark Scott and Maeve Cadden from the Inniskillings Museum on the role of Ulster forces, while historian Jason Burke shared the story of Seaman Magennis and music was provided by the City of Belfast Youth Orchestra.

St Anne’s Cathedral hosted an act of remembrance, led by Dean of Belfast the Vey Rev Stephen Forde. Taking place at noon next to a commemorative mosaic of the Burma Star Association in the cathedral, which features the Burma Star Association Standard, organisers stated the event was to “remember the suffering of all those who served from these shores in Burma, the Far East and in the Pacific”.