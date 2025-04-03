Weather legend Angie Phillips bows out after 30 years - BBC mainstay plans to be 'lady of leisure' after final forecast

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Through rain and shine, Angie Phillips has blown the province away as BBC Northern Ireland’s top weather forecaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But after 30 years in the sun, she bowed out today (3rd) with her last broadcast, bringing the curtain down on a decades-long career.

Her final forecast was appropriate for her summery disposition, as she was able to tell Northern Ireland that we’re due for a scorcher over the next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But despite a lifelong love of the weather, she admits that after decades on the nation’s screens she’s in need of a well-earned break.

Sunny days ahead as Angie Phillips gave her final weather forecast today (3rd). Image: BBC

"It’s been 30 years at the BBC and 40 since I started at the Met Office,” she tells the News Letter. “I’m going to become a lady of leisure.”

Angie first started her broadcasting career at ITN in London. Working for the Met Office at the time, she was suggested for the job after ITN wanted to add weather forecasters from all over the UK to its roster, instead of relying on its usual English voices.

In the mid-1990s, BBC Northern Ireland seriously overhauled its TV news schedule, shifting its main evening bulletin back from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. Then on maternity leave, Angie’s name came up as the ideal forecaster for the revamped Newsline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the decades she’s seen massive technological changes to both metereology and broadcasting, developments that have allowed her to build a real community with her viewers and one she’ll miss in retirement.

Angie Phillips is retiring after 30 years at the BBC.

"When I started, email and the internet were in their infancy – in fact, I remember the IT guy at ITN saying it would never catch on,” she says.

"Back then, primary school kids used to send in pictures they’d drawn of the weather, and I’d use them on air. You didn’t really hear from people; there were letters, sometimes, but there wasn’t much interaction with the viewers.

"After email, everyone had a mobile phone so they could call in; then everyone’s phone had a camera, and we’d get photos of the weather that we’d put on. After that came social media, and people could ask you questions directly – and that’s what led to the creation of our Weather Watchers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It really is a community, I’ve felt very connected to a huge number of people. I will miss that.”

Angie Phillips has been with the BBC since the mid-1990s, witnessing a host of changes to its news and weather broadcasting. Photo: Darren Kidd/PressEye

Over 30 years, one event stands out the most in Angie’s memory – Storm Eowyn. Despite only happening three months ago, she recalls it as among the most significant of her career.

"I remember watching it develop at the start of the week and thinking ‘I don’t like the look of this’,” she says. “But it was on the other side of the Atlantic, we couldn’t tell how it would develop or where it would travel.

“All we could do was keep a close eye on it, watching as it got more and more severe then trying to predict where its tip would be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was on-shift the day it landed, but if anything the days leading up to it were more hectic from my perspective.”

BBC weather's Angie Phillips.