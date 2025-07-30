After helping their grandfather with volunteering at the SuperCupNI tournament - a set of twins have now come full circle by playing in the event together with County Londonderry.

Lewis and Oliver Bucklee - who also happen to play as full-backs on either side of the pitch - are currently part of Martin Smith's Premier squad for the five-day long festival of football.

Whilst Lewis was selected from the beginning in the panel, Oliver was drafted late on after an injury sustained to one of his team-mates.

The pair managed to be on the pitch for the same time on Monday night as they beat County Antrim at the Limavady Showgrounds.

Twins Oliver (left) and Lewis (right) Bucklee pictured with their grandad William Dunn

You would certainly be forgiven for getting the likable pair mixed-up - who both harbour ambitions to play for boyhood club Coleraine in the future.

Lewis said: "I'm buzzing to be back as I played for Coleraine Academy a few years ago.

"This is a big honour and it's class to be back again.

"The coaches have been working hard with us over the last few weeks so we can't wait to get started now.

The twins pictured with former Manchester United star Nicky Butt when he opened the tournament in 2019

"There's been a few times down the years where there's been a bit of confusion as people struggled to tell us apart.

"We had been at Bertie Peacock's from about six-years-old and then obviously transitioned to Coleraine, it's probably been about 10 years now.

"We're big Coleraine fans and we're really looking forward to seeing how they do this season.

"It would be great to keep progressing at the club, certainly my aim would be to follow the lads who have gone before us.

"The likes of Alfie Gaston and the other lads have done brilliantly with the County set-up and have now progressed into the first team squad.

"We went with my grandad to all the games down the years, we loved it."

As for Oliver he is delighted to also play his part and has cited Coleraine teenager Senan Devine and world-renowned Marcus Rashford as two sources of inspiration.

He replied: "I played for County Londonderry two years ago.

"We play opposite sides as full backs and that's pretty much the only difference.

"People gets us mixed up from time to time, but we're well used to it.

"I love playing for Coleraine, it's right on our doorstep and we couldn't ask for any better.

"Senan Devine also captained the County side when they won the SuperCup, that's a great example for us and it would be great to do something similar down the line.

"It is great to have watched the likes of Marcus Rashford at the SuperCup and he's gone on to play and Manchester United and now has signed for Barcelona.”

This will be Marty Smith's seventh and last tournament managing County Londonderry as he solely concentrates on his duties leading Intermediate side Moyola Park.

But has he ever managed a set of twins during his time in youth and senior football?

"Never, ever,” he responded. “The nice thing is Oliver didn't make the original squad but because there were some injuries and one or two lads getting contracts with clubs in England, the opportunity opened up.

"We had him on the reserve list, he trained us from the start, and then we were able to bring him in once one or two lads moved on, disappointingly for the boys with injuries, but the slots became available then.

"The both of them have been great together. It's a nice experience for them too as well as brothers to be in the panel together.

"It's something that they'll remember, I think, for the rest of their lives. It's nice that they're able to share a really special week together.

"I think one of them was in the junior squad and the other one wasn't...so it flipped this time. The lad who wasn't in the junior squad was originally selected in our premier squad.

"But then thankfully this time both of them are in. So I think it's a really nice thing for the two lads and probably for their families as well.”

The big question on everyone’s lips – how does he tell them apart?

Smith replied with a smile: “I separate them by their football boots. So when I see them coming out, I look to see what boots they're wearing so I know.

"But if you look quickly, sometimes you have to take a double take or you have to ask some people which one's which.

"One of them wears number 14 on his top, so that gives an indication. But it's difficult sometimes to know. One's left footed and one's right footed so it's a bit easier when they're on the pitch.