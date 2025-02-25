'We need to improve and keep our levels high': Tanya Oxtoby lays down instructions ahead of Northern Ireland's clash against Bosnia-Herzegovina

Northern Ireland manager Tanya Oxtoby says they are expecting a tough encounter as they host Bosnia-Herzegovina in the Nations League this evening.

The visitors started their Nations League campaign in fine style as they recorded a 4-0 win on home soil against Romania.

In contrast, Northern Ireland lost out 2-0 away to Poland as Ewelina Kamczyk and Adriana Achcinska netted the goals for the Euro 2025-bound hosts.

Both teams are no strangers to one another after Northern Ireland picked up maximum points from their two games against Bosnia-Herzegovina in Euro 2025 qualifying last year.

Northern Ireland pictured in training on Monday ahead of tonight's Nations League fixture against Bosnia-Herzegovina
Northern Ireland pictured in training on Monday ahead of tonight's Nations League fixture against Bosnia-Herzegovina

Larne’s ground of Inver Park is the venue this evening and Oxtoby is looking forward to playing in front of a home support.

She told BBC Sport NI: "Winning 4-0, it's pretty impressive - it's going to be tough and we need to assert ourselves from the start.

"We're really looking forward to the game. We're at home and we want to start off aggressively.

"We need to be on our game - they caused us problems in the last two games we played them.

"We know what to expect but we need to improve and keep our levels high. That's the challenge for this group now."

Oxtoby added that she and the squad were disappointed with elements of Friday night’s display in Poland – but that the group is determined to now put it right.

She added: "They're completely different than Poland in terms of their style of play.

"We want to execute exactly what we're going after in terms of our process and give ourselves a chance to get a result."

