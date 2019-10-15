24 pictures of a magnificent listed Georgian home has just gone onto the NI property market

Miltown House in Dungannon is set on approximately 15 acres of gardens and surrounding land. See it here

Magnificent listed Georgian house for sale on Propertypal.com other Buy a Photo

Magnificent listed Georgian house for sale on Propertypal.com other Buy a Photo

Magnificent listed Georgian house for sale on Propertypal.com other Buy a Photo

Magnificent listed Georgian house for sale on Propertypal.com other Buy a Photo

View more