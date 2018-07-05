6 of the best glamping locations in Northern Ireland

Want to visit the great Northern Irish outdoors, but reluctant to give up your home comforts?

Try out one of these scenic glamorous camping or 'glamping' spots that offer the best of both worlds.

Finn Lough, County Fermanagh

Situated on the tranquil banks of Lower Lough Erne, these extraordinary bubble domes offer a truly unique camping experience.

The Forest Domes feature 180 degrees of transparent walls, allowing temporary residents an intimate view of the surrounding countryside.

The dome itself features a luxury four-poster bed, en-suite bathroom and coffee machine.

Book here: finnlough.com

Cushendun Caravan Park, County Antrim

Situated in a pretty area of woodland buzzing with wildlife, Cushendun Caravan Park is home to a number of luxury glamping cabins.

The scandi-style cabins are equipped with all manner of home comforts and are just a short stroll away from the beautiful Antrim coastline.

Book here: causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk

Crom Estate, County Fermanagh

These camping pods on the Crom Estate offer a pleasant alternative to camping following a days hiking in County Fermanagh.

Equipped with heating, light fixtures, a microwave and comfortable beds, you'll never settle for a tent again after this stay offers you a taste of luxury.

Situated in former stables the National Trust owned pods look out over the stunning Lough Erne.

Book here: nationaltrust.org.uk

Mountain Sky Glamping, near Londonderry

Situated in the shadows of the Sperrin Mountains, these luxury tent pitches offer an unrivalled breath of fresh air to Londonderry residents keen to escape the city.

The TARDIS-like tents are decked out with wooden flooring, a wood burning stove, as well as comfy sofas and beds. Rustic in their appearance, the tents are lit by charming oil lamps.

Book here: mountainskyglamping.com

Todds Leap, County Tyrone

This is a camping trip with a difference.

Revellers who visit this campsite can take part in a number of adrenaline-pumping activities, such as paintballing and zorbing, before retreating to one of the activity centre's luxury glamping hubs.

Pods are equipped with hot showers, beds, central heating and wifi.

Book here: toddsleap.com

East Coast Adventure Glamping, County Down

East Coast Adventure Glamping is located in the foothills of the Mourne Mountains, within six miles of the picturesque village of Rostrevor and close the spectacularly beautiful Carlingford Lough.

East Coast Adventure also specialise in outdoor activities such as mountain biking, water sports and archery so whether you are looking for a quiet, peaceful retreat or something more adventurous the beautiful setting of the camping pods makes for an ideal break.

Book here: eastcoastadventure.com