A haven of mid-century modern design

We at Betty’s Lounge believe home is where the heart is and no more so does this ring true than in our own home.

Let’s be honest, few of us live in minimalist Malibu-style properties or penthouse chic loft apartments, us included, but regardless of your home’s location or size we think it’s bliss to close the front door and step into our own spaces, painstakingly and lovingly created over time and heavily influenced by life’s experiences of travel and knowledge.

We’ve chosen our den to show everyone as it’s the room we spend most time in relaxing, chilling out or catching a movie.

We like to do this on our Scandinavian Arne Norell suite. It’s hard sometimes to get the mid century modern low sleek look and still retain comfort, but we have to say that Arne did a good job. This suite, we feel, has the look and certainly is very comfy.

We just love teak wood, so for this reason we opted for some Paul Cadovius Royal Danish shelving. We were lucky enough to source a very rare piece of free standing shelving on which the leg profile is stunning.

Our mid century coffee table was crafted by one of the Danish masters in furniture and design. These masters were a select few, their designs were mostly created in the late 1950s and are very sought after today especially early pieces. Our table is by Niels Otto Moller in solid teak wood and it’s certainly one of our prized possessions.

Our turquoise Penguin Chair’, by Kofod Larsen looks great with just plants or books. It was a real challenge to acquire this one due to their rarity; they are seldom seen.

We love small items of furniture; they can be such fun for filling those little spaces, like our little vintage robot we got in Japan, and our white porcelain Chihuahua which we bought at Fairfax flea market in LA, and which is the image of our own little Lola.

We love wall art at home like our Danish teak flying cranes and our birds in flight, attributed to Curtis Jere. A must for us also are plants and cool planters. They give a room that feeling of life in a 3D tactile way of vibrant colour that only plants give.

We hope everyone enjoys looking at a few of the items we cherish in our home and would love to think that we’ve helped even one person create and finish that little magical space that they can call home.