Alison in running for top award as Rising Star in government

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Alison Diver has been shortlisted in the prestigious Rising Star category at The MJ Local Government Achievement Awards 2019.

The MJ Awards, a major event in the public sector calendar throughout the UK, celebrate the very best of local government services and staff.

Alison was singled out for the overwhelming success of a number of events and community initiatives she has led through her role at Council. They include allotments and community gardens, conservation and biodiversity, supporting a large network of volunteers via the Mid and East Antrim in Bloom partnership and Friends groups, annual events programme, including Love Parks Week, Flower Show and Tree Week, and community projects such as Woollen Woods, Wild About Food and Forest Schools.

The winners will be announced next month.