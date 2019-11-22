Alternative Christmas Stories - for adults only!

Fancy a Christmas antidote for grown-ups with all the seasons’ favourites?

Then the Riverside Theatre in Coleraine has JUST the night out for you - Alternative Christmas Stories.

A Panto Nativity, an alternative carol service, the Krampus, a wandering babushka, and Christmas like you’ve never experienced it before. The Makey Uppers delve into the furthest recesses of the festive season from across the world, find strange and familiar traditions, and give them a skew-whiffed makeover to bring you a hilariously irreverent show with humour and horror in equal measure.

This is festive foolery not for the faint of heart! (* Contains strong language and adult themes).

Booking now on www.riversidetheatre.org.uk