Ancestral Researchers launch of new book

After two years of research, Roe Valley Ancestral Researchers launched their book We Count Too! at an event held in Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre in Limavady on Wednesday.

This initiative was made possible by Council’s PEACE IV Local Area Action Plan, funded by the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB), which is providing £3.8 million for community projects across the Causeway Coast and Glens Council borough.

Roe Valley Ancestral Researchers availed of funding under the PEACE IV Understanding Our Area programme to publish their research and bring their findings to the public.

This project was one element within Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s PEACE IV Understanding Our Area programme, being delivered by Museum Services with a wide range of community partners.

PEACE IV Understanding Our Area set out to increase the understanding and expression of the borough’s culture and history, people and places, through museum collections, historic sites and cultural heritage to create a peace building legacy.

The book includes a toolkit to find forgotten nurses, Voluntary Aid Detachment workers (VADs) and other women who served during World War One and features local case studies from the Causeway Coast and Glens’ area.

“All too often the important role of women in this period of history has been overlooked and sometimes forgotten; a period which not only changed the political landscape of Europe but also the social position of women within society,” said a spokesperson.

‘We Count Too!’ is available on the PEACE IV Understanding Our Area section of the NI Community Archive website, making it accessible to a worldwide audience. To access the book and all other resources produced by groups under the programme go to www.niarchive.org.

Representatives from Roe Valley Ancestral Researchers and Peace IV are pictured with the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Sean Bateson, at the launch of the new book ‘We Count Too!’