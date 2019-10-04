Anime film and workshop for young people

Flowerfield Arts Centre in Portstewart is delighted to present a free film screening and accompanying fantastic creative workshop for young people.

The free event is part of a new film project ‘Cine Animate.’

Audiences can enjoy the classic anime film ‘Your Name’ on November 23. This 2016 Japanese animation has received international critical and audience acclaim and fast became the highest-grossing anime film and Japanese film of all time. It tells the story of a high school girl in rural japan and a high school boy in Tokyo who swap bodies.

After this screening, young people aged 14-18 years can join in another fabulous free animation workshop with host Charlie Smyth and illustrator Corrina Askin from 2.15pm-4.15pm. Call Flowerfield on 02870831400 or email reception@flowerfield.org