Apartment with stunning sea views

This first floor apartment in Portrush enjoys stunning unobstructed views of West Bay taking in the West Strand, Harbour, Ramore Head and beyond.

The development is ideally situated, only a short beach walk into the town with its many attractions, restaurants and nightlife.

The apartment features a large open plan kitchen/living space with access onto a private balcony overlooking the Bay.

The property comprises three double bedrooms (one with ensuite), a family bathroom and a large open plan kitchen/living space with access on to a private balcony overlooking the Bay.

The 20’2 x 10’10 living/dining area features a recessed gas fire with marble surround and hearth; tiled floor; and, patio doors to balcony; television and telephone points.

The 10’9 x 9’10 open plan kitchen has a range of high and low level units; laminate work surfaces; stainless steel sink unit; integrated fridge freezer and dishwasher; electric oven and hob with extractor unit over; tiled floor and spot lighting.

Of the property’s three double bedrooms, one is 9’0 x 12’4 and features an ensuite with a shower cubicle; low flush WC; pedestal wash hand basin; tiled floor; extractor fan and spot lighting.

The family bathroom.

A second bedroom is 8’1 x 12’7 and a third is 7’2 x 8’7 and has a built in cupboard with gas boiler.

All three bedrooms have television points.

The property’s 8’11 x 6’9 family bathroom features a panel bath, shower cubicle, low flush WC, pedestal wash hand basin, tiled floor, extractor fan and spot lighting.

Other features of the property include: a gas fired central heating system, double glazing in Upvc frames, and a secure intercom entrance system.

External features of the property include: a private balcony overlooking the bay, direct access from communal gardens to West Strand Promenade, and communal car parking.

Further information on the property can be obtained by contacting the agents, Philip Tweedie & Co. www.philiptweedie.com,or

email portstewart@philiptweedie.com