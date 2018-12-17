Architecturally quaint and unique

The Gables is a unique tudor gothic residence, affording an abundance of character and vintage charm. The location offers both accessibility and seclusion. Set within a quiet residential area leading to beautiful coastal walks, it is yet an ideal location for those wishing to commute. There are a variety of amenities on your doorstep including Royal Belfast Golf Club, Royal North of Ireland Yacht Club, renowned schools for all age groups and transport links to Belfast. This quaint Grade B property offers a tremendous opportunity to acquire a period residence within an enviable and exclusive location.

You will see that much of the original finishes and intricate architectural details remain, making this property singular in its design and finish. Throughout you will see gothic marble fireplaces, bespoke timber panelling, wooden beams and leaded, stained glass windows. The accommodation is well appointed and also deceptively spacious while being imaginatively compact.

Entering via the gothic style original pitched pine front door with marble floor, the entrance hall with its gorgeous corniced ceiling leads into the drawing room with its period marble fireplace, open fire, corniced ceiling and bay window with views of garden. The study with its parquet wood block floor and two oriel type windows is complemented by the intricately decorated lounge. A delightful south-facing garden room, dining room with white marble fireplace with Rayburn Rembrandt grate and original stone wall leads through to an ample conservatory. The kitchen overlooks a pretty courtyard area while a breakfast room, utility room and shower room with Finnish sauna complete the downstairs layout. Upstairs is the master bedroom with built-in storage and gothic style windows and beamed ceiling, a generous study, four additional bedrooms, family bathroom, dressing room and access to the attic.

A chic, cosy and endlessly surprising family home full of inimitable architectural features.