Armagh Art Club exhibition

The Market Place Theatre, Armagh, is set to host Armagh Art Club’s Biennial Exhibition.

It takes viewers on a journey through Mythology, linking with many of the myths and legends familiar to all.

From their individual approaches and variety of skills and techniques, the artists open up the inspirational world of make believe and imagination, woven though by threads of reality.

Adding to the show’s appeal is the variety of media favoured by different artists and used to make a reality of the artists’ chosen myth.

Armagh Art Club was formed in 1962 and has grown from strength to strength and this, their latest exhibition, is set to engage and delight.

Cherishing Mythology runs from Friday, March 1, to Saturday, April 6. Admission is free.

For further information, go to www.marketplacearmagh.com. You can also follow them on Facebook (www.facebook.com/marketplacearmagh) and Twitter (www.twitter.com/mptarmagh) for the latest information and video previews.