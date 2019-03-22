Artist creates a view for a taste of the Mournes

Artist and designer Kathryn Callaghan has created landscape labels for two of Mourne Dew Distillery’s Gin range

Craft gin distillery Mourne Dew have commissioned Kathryn to produce landscape paintings for two of their unique blends.

She captured the essence of the stunning vistas for Mourne Dew’s Kilbroney and Rostrevor gins.

“This commission from Mourne Dew inspired me to create a new landscape collection, which is being launched this year. This will include new views of the Mournes, alongside paintings inspired by the North Coast, Strangford Lough and beyond” said Kathryn.

Noel Mills of Mourne Dew Distillery said Kathryn had captured exactly what they wanted for their Kilbroney and Rostrevor gins.

“Mourne Dew’s strapline is ‘The Mournes Distilled’ and Kathryn delivered that for us,” he said.

“When we commissioned Kathryn we were confident, from her previous work, that she could capture our essence, and we are delighted that she delivered that and even more.

“And, we are really pleased that her work with Mourne Dew Distillery has inspired Kathryn to undertake more landscape work.”

For Kathryn the collection is something she could immediately relate to.

“I’m drawn to the world around me and am particularly inspired by the scenery within which we live. I love the beauty, energy and familiarity, and strive to capture this,” she said.

The feedback for Kathryn’s new landscape collection has already been positive.

“The first paintings released are already sold and I will soon have new paintings and prints available, due to demand,” she said. “It’s been excellent to receive such a positive response and I love that people feel such a strong connection with the artwork.”

Kathryn’s extensive portfolio includes work with JN Wines, hotels, and her own range of homeware.

She is an accomplished and award-winning artist, and the Director of KC Fine Art - established in 2013.

Since winning Illustrator of the Year at the Art Comes Alive (ACA) contest in Cincinnati in 2014 Kathryn’s innovative work has become the art lovers’ choice for unique paintings and prints across Ireland, the UK, and the US. In just four years her artwork - and business - has gone from strength-to-strength.

Harbouring a passion for imagery and design from a young age, Kathryn was originally drawn to Graphic Design, before pursuing a degree in Communications, Advertising and Marketing at the University of Ulster. During her degree, she won a scholarship to study Business at Alaska Pacific University in 1999, and 10 years later, during a career in Marketing and Product Development, she returned to study part time, and attained her Higher National Diploma in Fine Art.

Kathryn’s unique and instantly-recognisable work seamlessly blends her love for visual harmony with a passion for drawing, and her eye for colour

Based in County Down, Kathryn Callaghan Fine Art has established her as a leading artist and designer. Throughout 2019 she plans a wider landscape collection and an expansion of her home and giftware range.

For more information on Kathryn and her artwork, go to: www.kathryncallaghan.co.uk