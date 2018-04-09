Autism NI Free Family Fun Day

Autism NI will be holding a ‘Making Sense of Autism’ free Family Fun Day this Saturday, April 14, at the Seven Towers Leisure Centre, Ballymena.

Autism NI supports individuals and their families living with the daily challenges of Autism to become integrated and valued members of the community, and to celebrate World Autism Awareness Month this April the charity will be hosting a series of ‘Making Sense of Autism’ family events to help local communities across Northern Ireland understand Autism and enjoy a fun free interactive kids zone and health fair.

Family Support Group Officer Kyle Duncan said: “We are very excited to be hosting a series of free events across Northern Ireland and supporting local families. Join us on Saturday 14th April at the Seven Towers Leisure Centre, Ballymena from 1pm – 4pm for our ‘Making Sense of Autism’ Family Fun Day.”

Alongside this event there will be fun awareness activities that local schools, workplaces and families can get involved in such as the charities ‘School’s Sensory Challenge’, ‘Corporate Colours Day’ and a ‘Walk 5k a Day’ all taking place during World Autism Awareness Month.

To find out more or for further information please call 028 9040 1729 or visit www.autismni.org.