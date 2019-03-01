Ballydonaghy Band mark 70 years

Ballydonaghy Pipe Band from the Crumlin area are celebrating their 70th anniversary this year, writes Gilbert Cromie.

The Band got things underway on Friday, February 22, with a Reunion Dinner in the Ballymac Hotel where 120 members, former members and friends came together and enjoyed an evening of history and entertainment.

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of an award to the Band Chairman Randal Stewart for his 70 years of membership and service to the band during its full 70 years of existence.

This in itself is an outstanding achievement for any one person and is an example of the dedication that is so vital in keeping any band going through all the ups and downs.

Ballydonaghy continue to practice every Monday night in Ballydonaghy Orange Hall and welcome any new pipers and drummers - either competent players or learners – who can contact 07565 034791 for more information.

New TV Series features Northern Ireland marching and competition band culture

Last Sunday evening saw the first episode of a new three part series entitled The Band, which is broadcast at 10am on BBC Two Northern Ireland.

A further two episodes to follow that will showcase the world of marching bands and highlight the individuals and the communities that are brought together through their shared love of music and performance.

The first episode featured 10-year-old Jamie Coffey from Ballygowan, who is a member of the Major Sinclair Memorial Pipe Band drum corps, as he prepared to make his debut alongside his father Richard during the 2018 competition season.

The Coffey family is well known in the pipe band community, with Jamie’s grandfather Richard having been lead drummer with the Field Marshal Montgomery amongst other bands while his father Richard was leading drummer with the Woodgrange band.

Two other pipe bands will be included in the remaining episodes namely Ravara and Cavanaleck Brian Boru.

Other bands to be featured include Brunswick Accordion, Kellswater Flute, Drum Accordion, Brookeborough Flute and Dunloy Accordion.

Hollymount Pipe Band reaches its first century

For any organisation to be in existence for a hundred years is something really special and one pipe band that has reached that milestone is Hollymount from Downpatrick.

The band has put in place a programme of special anniversary events with the next one, a Centenary Variety Concert, taking place at 7.30pm on Saturday, April 6, in the Great Hall of Downshire Hospital.

Those taking place have been confirmed as Willie Drennan and Friends, Dunmore Silver, Baillies Mills Accordion, the RSPBA Drum Majors and the host band itself.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased from any band member or by telephoning 07813847595.

Ahead of this concert the band recently played at a charity concert in Kilmore Presbyterian Church and on Saturday, March 16, they will be playing at Aughlisnafin Accordion Band’s annual concert in Clough Presbyterian Church Hall.