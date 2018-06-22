Bargain breaks at home and abroad

Check out these late deals

TURKEY: Antalya Area, Side, 3 star plus Sun City Apartments, 7 nights Self Catering departing from Belfast on July 12. Price: £399 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

GREECE: Rhodes, Pefkos, 3 star Ziakis, 7 nights Self Catering departing from Belfast on July 13. Price: £419 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

ALICANTE CITY: 3 star Daniya Alicante, 3 nights Room Only departing from Belfast on July 16. Price: £329 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance, excluding transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

BULGARIA: From Belfast, June 25, Marina Cape, Pomorie, 3 Star, RO, 7nights from £439pps. To book visit http://www.tui.co.uk/ or visit your nearest TUI store.

MAJORCA: From Belfast, July 24, Casablanca Hotel, Santa Ponsa, 3 Star, B&B, 7nights from £559pps. To book visit http://www.tui.co.uk/ or visit your nearest TUI store.

GRAN CANARIA: From Belfast, August 25, Porlamar Apartments, Puerto Rico, 2 Star, SC,7nights from £559pps. To book visit http://www.tui.co.uk/ or visit your nearest TUI store.

MAJORCA: From City of Dery, July 23, Hotel Platja D’or, Alcudia, 4 Star, AI, 7nights from £739pps.To book visit www.firstchoice.co.uk or visit your nearest TUI store.

CO LONDONDERRY: Stay and Play, Everglades Hotel (pictured), from £60 per person sharing. Offer includes luxury overnight accommodation with a full Irish breakfast and a round of golf at the City of Derry Golf Club. To book call 028 7132 1066. Offer available until October 31.

CRUISE: 14-night Mediterranean Beaches holiday onboard Independence of the Seas from August 11 – 25, roundtrip from Southampton. Oceanview stateroom starts from £1,599 per person. Guests can upgrade to a Balcony stateroom for an additional £200 per person.

Itinerary includes: Southampton, England – Gibraltar – Cartagena, Spain – Palma De Mallorca, Spain – Barcelona, Spain – Nice, France – Ajaccio, Corsica – Málaga, Spain – Seville (Cádiz), Spain – Southampton, England. For more information on Royal Caribbean International or to book, visit www.royalcaribbean.co.uk or call 0844 493 4005.