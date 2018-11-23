Bargain breaks at home and abroad

Check out these amazing deals

ITALY: Verona, Verona City, (pictured) 4 star Montresor Hotel Palace, 7 nights bed and breakfast departing from Belfast International on January 5. Price: £359 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance.For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

PORTUGAL: Madeira, Machico, 3 star Dom Pedro Madeira, 7 nights bed and breakfast departing from Belfast International on December 17. Price: £289 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

CANARY ISLANDS: Fuerteventura, Costa Caleta Caleta De Fuste, 3 star Villa Florida Apartments Fuerteventura, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on January 6. Price: £339 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

CANARY ISLANDS: Gran Canaria, La Playa Del Tauro, Villas De Tauro - Three Bedroom Villa, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on December 16. Price: £379 per person based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

COSTA BLANCA: From Belfast, December 1, Terralta apartments, Benidorm, 4 Star, SC, 7 nights from £369pps. To book visit www.tui.co.uk or visit your nearest TUI Store

TENERIFE: From Belfast, December 4, Parque Vacaional Eden, Puerto de la Cruz, 3 Star, B&B, 10 nights from £549pps. To book visit www.tui.co.uk or visit your nearest TUI Store.

LANZAROTE: From Belfast, Decemkeber 4. El Trebol Aparthotel, Costa Teguise, 3 Star, AI, 7 nights from £509pps. To book visit www.firstchoice.co.uk or visit your nearest TUI Store.

BELFAST: Winter Sale, The Merchant Hotel, from £99 per person sharing. Offers includes overnight accommodation, dinner and bed and breakfast the following morning. To book call 028 9023 4888. Offer available until November 30, 2018.

LONDONDERRY: One night B&B, Da Vinci’s Hotel, from £99 per room. Offer includes over-night accommodation and a breakfast the following morning. To book call 028 7127 9111. Offer available until November 30, 2018.