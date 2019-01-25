Bargain breaks at home and abroad

Check out these amazing deals

SPAIN: Alicante City, 3 star Daniya Alicante, 4 nights bed and breakfast departing from Belfast International on February 25. Price: £179 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

SPAIN: Costa Blanca, Benidorm, 4 star Marina Benidorm, 7 nights bed and breakfast departing from Belfast International on March 1. Price: £319 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

PORTUGAL: Madeira, Machico, 3 star Dom Pedro Madeira, 7 nights bed and breakfast departing from Belfast International on February 25. Price: £319 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

CO DOWN: One Night B&B, The Old Inn, from £85 per room. Offer includes an overnight stay with a full Irish breakfast the following morning. To book call 028 9185 3255. Offer available until March 31, 2019.

CO FERMANAGH: One Night B&B, Belmore Court and Motel, from £80 per room. Offer includes an overnight stay with full Irish breakfast the following morning. To book call 028 6632 6632. Offer available until March 31, 2019.

CO ANTRIM:One Night B&B, Templeton Hotel (pictured), from £79 per room. Offer includes one overnight stay with breakfast the following morning. Price based on two people sharing. To book call 028 9443 2984. Offer available until 31 March 2019.

GREECE: Zante, Laganas, 3 star Canadian Studios, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on May 1. Price: £399 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

GRAN CANARIA: From Belfast, February 11, Tamanaco Apartments, 2 Star, Puerto Rico, SC, 7 nights from £409pps. To book visit www.tui.co.uk or visit your nearest TUI Store.

COSTA DEL SOL: From Belfast, February 6, Nerja Club, Nerja, 3 Star, HB, 7 nights from £409pps. To book visit www.tui.co.uk or visit your nearest TUI Store.