Beekeeping club is buzzing with success of honey

A few years ago, members of Lisnagarvey Friendship and Support Group came up with the idea of forming an official beekeeping club.

After much research, best practice visits and several courses including exams Lisnagarvey Beekeeping Club was formed in 2018.

Within only a year of being formed the club have had their first harvest which yielded them 42 jars of honey - which they distributed between the members, their families, friends and supporters. Throughout their first year the club have received some fantastic recognition for the quality of their honey.

They received a ‘Highly Commended’ at the 2019 Northern Ireland Honey Show and first prize in the Novice Class at the recent Ulster Beekeepers Association Honey Show at Greenmount.

To find out more about the Beekeeping Club or indeed Resurgam’s Men’s Shed, please contact Denis Paisley on 02892 670755.