Calendar Girls comes to Portrush venue

Calendar Girls is the true story of a group of Yorkshire women who posed for a nude calendar (tastefully arranged, of course, to reflect their WI and rural backgrounds) to raise funds in memory of the husband of one of their members who died from Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma in July 1998.

And now Portrush Music Society are presenting the musical version of their story - Calendar Girls the Musical.

After a period away from the stage due to Covid-19 restrictions and lockdowns, Portrush Music Society are delighted to return to rehearsals for the all-Ireland premiere of this heartwarming musical.

The WI ladies of Portrush Music Society's production of Calendar Girls

They will perform the musical from February 18-26, 2022 in their new venue - the Magherabuoy House Hotel in Portrush.

Bookings are now open and tickets can be booked via www.ticketsource.co.uk/portrush-music-society

The true story of the Calendar Girls launched a global phenomenon, a million copycat calendars, a record breaking movie, a stage play and now this musical written by Tim Firth and Gary Barlow who coined the term ‘craughing’ - the act of crying and laughing at the same time.

Portrush Music Society spokesperson Fiona Flynn said: “We are particularly excited to be performing this show on the 90th anniversary of the Women’s Institute in Northern Ireland.

“We are looking forward to supporting our chosen charity, Marie Curie, which we felt was very fitting for this show.”

Marie Curie will be providing buckets and envelopes for donations at each performance of the show in the Magherabuoy in the hope that audience members will give generously!

For further information on the dates, times and ticket prices for Calendar Girls the Musical or to find out more about Portrush Music Society, check out their Facebook page.

