Carrick pageant to draw 15,000 people

A crowd of 15,000 people is expected in Carrick this Saturday (June 8) for the 329th anniversary of the landing of King William III.

The pageant will be hosted by the Carrickfergus Historical Re-enactment Group.

Proceedings will get underway at noon with a parade from Woodburn Playing Fields to the harbour for the landing ceremony at 1.00 pm.

This will be followed by a parade through the town centre to Marine Gardens.

Visitors are expected from across Northern Ireland and Scotland.

The Royal Landing organisers said: “We are looking forward to welcoming all visitors from near and afar to Carrickfergus for our Royal Landing festival. The pageantry and parade will include 23 bands.

“A large attendance is expected on Saturday and we would advise to arrive early as possible to secure a parking space.

“We are looking forward to what will be a day of history and heritage coming alive.”

Entertainment has also been organised at Castle Green, from 11.00 am until 5.00 pm, where there will be historical displays. On stage, there will be performances by ‘Purple Heather’ and The Hounds of Ulster Music Group. There will also be music and dance at Market Place and the Big Lamp in the town centre.

In the run-up to the pageant, there will be a Lambeg drumming workshop and display at Castle Green, from 7.00 pm until 9.00 pm on Thursday and a Royal Landing concert, at Castle Green, from 7.30 pm until 10.00 pm on Friday.

And the celebrations are set to continue with music by Third Carrick Brass Band on Sunday from 2.00 pm until 5.00 pm.