Carrick pilot for ‘inclusive bikes’

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has announced the launch of the Inclusive Cycle Scheme.

The scheme is being piloted in Shaftesbury Park, in July and August.

It is part of the ‘District Council Disability Sports Hub’ project.

Bikes which are available are junior trikes, hand cycle, side by side tandem and wheelchair transporter bike.

Participants must undertake an induction with a member of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council staff in advance. To book, email inclusivebikehire@midaneastantrim.gov.uk